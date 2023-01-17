The deputies elected on 25 September published their tax returns on the Chamber website, referring to 2021, when many of them were not yet seated in Parliament.

Among them Enrico Letta: the income of the outgoing secretary of the Democratic Party amounted to 368,863 euros, there are no real estate properties, and it is much higher than that – for example – of the candidate to replace him at the helm of the Nazzareno.

Elly Schlein, for example, declared exactly 88 thousand euros, more than double what appears in the document filed by former premier Giuseppe Conte (34,095 euros), son of the “dismissal” as prime minister who arrived just two months after the start of the year .

However, we read that among the possessions of the leader of the 5 Star Movement there is a retro Jaguar, registered in 1996. Remaining in the “car fleet”, there is also the 2007 Fiat Bravo of the former Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando – which declares 104 thousand euros – and the Toyota Yaris of Maria Elena Boschi, whose tax return is around 98 thousand euros.

Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Left, as a simple parliamentarian reached 105,000 euros per year. Among the lowest income earners is that of Aboubakar Soumahoro, who moved to Misto after leaving the Green-Left Alliance following the investigation into the Karibu coop of his wife and mother-in-law.

In 2021, the trade unionist declared 9,150 euros (762 euros per month) despite being the 50% owner of a house in Rome. The “scrooge duck” is instead Giulio Tremonti, former Minister of the Economy in the Berlusconi governments, with an annual income that exceeds one and a half million euros.

For now, the declaration of some prominent exponents such as Giorgia Meloni is missing: however, there is that of Francesco Lollobrigida, brother-in-law of the premier as well as minister of agriculture: it is 103,505 euros. On the right, the current president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, declares 99,465 euros, while the founder of the Lega, Umberto Bossi, 99,702 euros.