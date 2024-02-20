A new space where you can collaborate, exchange opinions and intervention methods, discuss diagnosis and prevention. It's called “List of Healthcare Professionals” and is the new service now available to doctors and healthcare professionals at Consulcesi Club.

The digital network presents itself “as a response to the current healthcare landscape increasingly oriented towards a One Health approach”, explains the General director of Consulcesi Simona Gori. The service offered by Consulcesi Club aims to help the professional improve his visibility within the community of healthcare professionals, facilitate contacts between operators and expand his professional network.

A few weeks after the launch – we read in a note – hundreds of healthcare professionals have already signed up to the service. Among the first-time professionals, the operators stand out, in particular nurses and physiotherapists and among the doctors, the most 'social' are in general medicine and psychiatry. “Networking represents a crucial resource for health professionals, it offers opportunities for personal and professional growth, the development of skills and access to resources that enrich clinical practice – adds Gori – In a post-pandemic context, awareness of he importance of collaboration between healthcare professionals at different levels has emerged strongly. Creating networks of reliable contacts not only fosters the exchange of ideas and approaches, but also contributes to building a solid reputation in the sector.”

The social network thus presents itself as an interactive and specialized environment where it is possible to create your own professional profile, share your skills, training and work experiences, as well as highlight relevant certificates and publications. Users can access a feature-rich platform, including the ability to receive personalized recommendations on other professionals with similar profiles, based on their profession and specialization. Through the new network, doctors and healthcare professionals can significantly expand their professional network by connecting with colleagues who share similar interests and skills. “The goal – concludes Gori – is to provide a platform that not only simplifies the management of professional information, but also promotes growth and continuous development in the medical and healthcare community”.