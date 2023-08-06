Colombian President Gustavo Petro has had 28 ministers in his first year in office — plus two appointees who have yet to take office. Only seven of the original 18 ministers remain. The rest have left the government with more or less luck: some on good terms and with offers of embassies, others with public complaints about the president’s treatment. He, for his part, has explained several times that he needs efficient ministers who work “day and night” to bring about the change they claim to represent.

The tremors have reflected the variations of the orientation of the Executive. The Cabinet no longer integrates the sectors of traditional politics with which Petro was in dialogue in the first months of his administration. He has turned to the left, with people closer to the president’s circle of trust. Likewise, the parity has broken: with the last designated in Mines and in Culture, there are 11 men compared to 8 women.

August 2022: Cabinet moderated

Petro’s first team sent a political message of moderation and conciliation. The president left behind his left-wing activist costume and replaced it with that of a statesman willing to govern with the traditional parties. The legislative coalition with the Conservatives, the Liberals and the Partido de la U was represented in the Cabinet, with Guillermo Reyes (Conservative) in the Ministry of Transport and Sandra Urrutia (La U) in the Ministry of Information Technologies and communications. They lived with profiles of activists closer to Petrism, such as Carolina Corcho in Health and Irene Vélez in Mines and Energy.

The greatest symbolism was in a trident of experienced and powerful ministers who repeated after past administrations: Alejandro Gaviria (Education), Juan Manuel Santos’ Minister of Health between 2012 and 2018; Cecilia López (Agriculture), Minister of Ernesto Samper between 1996 and 1997; and José Antonio Ocampo (Treasury), minister of César Gaviria between 1992 and 1994 and of Samper between 1996 and 1997. The latter transmitted calm to the markets, especially when he went out to moderate the most radical messages from ministers like Vélez.

February 2023: loss of trust

The first tremor, in February, had more to do with a loss of confidence in three ministers than with a change in political course. “We are at a decisive moment for our reforms and we need more cohesion and determination,” announced the president at the Casa de Nariño. The outgoing ones, who barely had time to say goodbye, were Alejandro Gaviria (Education), María Isabel Urrutia (Sports) and Patricia Ariza (Culture). The first two were replaced by academic Aurora Vergara (Education) and teacher Astrid Rodríguez (Sports). The Ministry of Culture began a six-month interim period under the direction of Jorge Zorro —a musician close to the first lady, Verónica Alcocer—.

Gaviria’s departure was the one that generated the greatest impact. The renowned economist had not hidden his objections to the health reform promoted by Minister Carolina Corcho. He lost the confidence of the president, who was upset with the public letters that questioned one of the government’s flagship projects. However, his final was better than that of his colleagues: they offered him the embassy in the United Kingdom – which he rejected. Urrutia and Ariza, on the other hand, were singled out for not being efficient. A few weeks later, in an interview with EL PAÍS, the former Minister of Culture said that she was still waiting for an appointment with Petro to show him that there had been progress in her management.

April 2023: The team turns left

The second cabinet crisis, barely two months later, was more radical: 7 of the 15 initial ministers left. It was a reflection of the president’s shift towards a more combative and critical discourse of the traditional parties, which he began to perceive as obstacles to his reforms. He relieved the ministers who represented the Conservative Party and La U to replace them with people closer to his circle. Likewise, he was forced to ask for the resignation of Carolina Corcho, the activist doctor who suffered the greatest wear and tear due to the difficulties of the health reform.

The most notable casualties were those of López and Ocampo, two of the ministers who most represented moderation after Gaviria’s departure. The outgoing Minister of Agriculture explained weeks later to EL PAÍS that it had been the first time she had been fired from a job: “The president was kind, he told me that I was leaving because the coalition had broken. I told him ‘But if neither the Liberal Party nor the Conservative Party named me, he named me!’ And he replied that I represented the establishment ”. She was replaced by Jhenifer Mojica, a lawyer close to peasant movements who promised she would move faster on land reform.

July: Irene Vélez leaves and two ministers arrive

Petro took over from Irene Vélez as mines and energy minister in mid-July. The academic was from the beginning one of the figures most questioned by the opposition, but she had successfully overcome each of the crises that had her as the protagonist. However, in July she could not stand two events that raised ethical questions: the hiring of her husband by the Executive’s Colombia in Peace Fund and the pressure on Colombian Migration to let her minor son leave the country despite the fact that he did not have permission signed by both parents.

The decision is not a change of course: the announced replacement is Omar Andrés Camacho, an engineer and leftist militant who was an adviser to Vélez. However, he consolidated the end of parity between men and women in the Cabinet. The inauguration of Vice President Francia Márquez as Minister of Equality, in June, is not enough to offset the imbalance. Nor has the appointment in August of editor Juan David Correa as Minister of Culture helped, six months after Patricia Ariza left office.

