This Sunday Germany faces elections in which to meet the surveys, the conservatives of the CDU, with Friedrich Merz As a leader, they will be the most voted around 30% of the vote. Behind, as a second force in the Bundestag, the ultra -rightist would be located Alternative by Germany (AFD), and its leader, Alice Weidelwhich would double the results of the latest elections – when it achieved 10.4% of the vote – standing above 20%. For its part, the party that rose as the most voted in 2021, the SPDwould go to third place.

According to the latest voting forecasts made by the Yougov Research Platform, “a large regional division is appreciated”, with a clear fracture between this and west. This segmentation is observed in the following map, in which the AFD It would be the most voted training in 48 electoral districts, All of them located in the former East Germany. For its part, the CDU He would be a leader in 174 electoral districts, and the SPD in 25; the Green They would have possibilities in three and the left (Die Linke) in two.

The surveys confirm a phenomenon that has been observing for years, with a prominent rise of the AFD mainly in the states of the east, which reflects the persistent distrust and discomfort of a significant part of the Population of the former RDA Towards traditional matches. Although the rest of the country also shows signs of support to parties such as AFDit is in ancient communist Germany where the impact of this boom is more pronounced. In fact, last September the formation won a historical victory in Turingiawhich assumed that for the first time an extreme right party was the most voted force in a German state since World War II. The regional leader of the AFD, Björn Höckehe declared at that time: “This country needs a change, and only AFD can bring it.”

According to analysts, the reasons for the progress of ultra -right in ancient communist Germany There are several, from the impact of reunification to discontent with integration and modernization policies. Not surprisingly, 56% of the Germans indicate to the immigration as one of the three most important problems in the country and 35% ensure that it is the most important problem that politicians should address.