Amazon Prime has announced the release of new films before theaters open in many parts of the country. Which will be released in slots from October to December. The films release list includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No.1’, Bhoomi Pednekar’s ‘Durgavati’ and Rajkummar Rao and Nusrat Barucha’s ‘Chalap’.

David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No.1’ is a sequel to his 90s blockbuster film. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were in the lead roles in that film. Now starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the film will be released on the OTT platform on 25 December on the occasion of Christmas. Apart from this, R Madhavan starrer Tamil film ‘Mara’ will be released on 17 December. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead role. ‘Mara’ is the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam film ‘Charlie’, with Dulquer Salmaan and Parvati in the lead roles.

Bhumi Pednekar’s film ‘Durgavati’ will be released on December 11 on Amazon Prime. It is reportedly a remake of the South film ‘Bhagamathi’ in which Anushka Shetty was in the lead role. This film of Bhoomi is produced by Akshay Kumar.

Rajkummar Rao’s ‘leap’ will be released on November 13 on Amazon Prime. The film Honey was initially titled Turram Khan under the direction of Hansal Mehta. The film was also scheduled to be released earlier this year, though this could not be possible due to the corona epidemic.

Surya’s ‘Sorarai Potru’ will be released on October 30. It is one of the biggest Tamil films to be released on this year’s OTT platform.

Kannada film ‘Manne No 13’ will be released on 19 November. On the other hand, Anand Devarkonda’s middle class melodies drama film will be released on November 20. While Zakaria Mohammed’s Halal Love Story will be released on October 15. Apart from this, Kannada film ‘Bhima Sena Nalharaja’ will be released on October 29 on Amazon Prime.