For the Colombian Juan Camilo Rincón, books are sacred objects. On the shelves of his library, which extends over several rooms, there are books protected by transparent bags, and classified by signatures and closeness of his authors to the heart of this journalist and literary researcher. The stories behind the words and how these countries join forces are part of his obsession and are the essence of Colombia and Mexico: between blood and wordshis latest work, about those literary connections.

“It is about blood as a powerful and vital force of what we do; as a heritage that circulates and is installed to remind us who we are. The word is another power, human impulse, current and flow that transmits and carries, also energetic the memories of what we were to create what we will be”, writes Rincón. The book is the result of a research grant from the Ministry of Culture of Colombia and the National Fund for Culture and the Arts (Fonca) of Mexico. But it is also a tribute to the literature, music and cinema that arrived in Colombia. “Mexico taught us to ask for forgiveness, to bear sorrows, not to die for them.”

Ask. I had already written about Jorge Luis Borges and Colombia. Why do you go into relations with Mexico?

Response. First it was something personal, the memory of my father who, in Arboledas, a town in Norte de Santander in eastern Colombia, watched films from the golden age of Mexican cinema, as well as the music of Pedro Infante and María Félix. Later, the wonderful music of Juan Gabriel and Rocío Dúrcal, who is Spanish, but who came here with his most Mexican style. Later, rock, Caifanes, Aterciopelados. However, when I was a child I discovered that One hundred 100 years of Solitude it had been written in Mexico I said ‘here is something’. I wanted to publish a small text, a chronicle, but when I delved into the work of Álvaro Mutis and later I learned that Porfirio Barba Jacob was important for young Mexicans in the 1930s, I said: ‘here is something more beautiful and deeply hidden. You have to take advantage of it.

P. Research archives for years. What surprising story do you find of that connection?

R. The book consists of interviews, private and public material, wonderful archives on both sides, as well as letters and dedications between writers. Among the archives I found a beautiful story. It turns out that when José Vasconcelos was in Colombia in the 1940s he posed in an advertisement for a brewery, in which the Mexican is seen holding a glass of beer. Below, a note in his own handwriting: “I have found in Colombia a beer as good as the best in Mexico: Bavaria,” he said. He was invited by former Colombian President Eduardo Santos and traveled to Barranquilla, toured the Magdalena River in a hydrofoil, was in Medellín and arrived by train in Bogotá to give conferences. I found a lot of information like that that showed how these kinds of images, interviews and exchanges were beginning to appear between writers from both countries.

P. The book traces the “deeds that bring the two countries together” over several centuries. At what point does that connection begin?

R. In colonial times I met a crazy Colombian, his name was Francisco Álvarez de Velasco y Zorrilla, who fell so deeply in love with the Mexican poet Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz that he wrote letters and poems to her and traveled to meet her before knowing that the nun had died. He did not manage to deliver the book that she dedicated to him. He is one of the first traces of the literary relationship between the viceroyalty of New Granada and that of New Spain.

P. But he also talks about the visit of the son of the Mexican emperor to Gran Colombia and a general who made a tour of honor for a leg he lost.

R. Mexico and Colombia joined forces in the struggle, of which Alexander von Humboldt had a premonition on his first visits. Then, Simón Bolívar and Agustín Iturbide revealed in a letter exchange a friendship that allowed the son of the Mexican emperor to visit Gran Colombia. In another of their texts, they evidenced the deep roots that linked the two countries. During the time of Independence there are other very interesting meetings. This is the case of the Mexican general Antonio López de Santa Anna, who held the presidency of his country eleven times and was known for his extravagance. Colombia was one of the few countries that offered him asylum. He ended up in Turbaco (municipality near Cartagena) and restored the town church and built a mausoleum for himself, although he returned to his homeland, where he died.

P. He says both countries did a parallel identity search.

R. In 1900 both countries try to define what it is to be Colombian, what it is to be Mexican. And that is when we find letters from intellectuals on both sides. Vasconcelos sends a letter to Germán Arciniegas for the youth of Colombia so that we can talk about how we can define ourselves; Carlos Pellicer who wrote a marvelous poem to the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá (in the last years of his life he received visitors wearing a boyacense ruana); or Porfirio Barba Jacob going to Mexico after the Revolution and putting together those beautiful newspapers that in the end end up generating very great relationships with intellectuals, including a very young Alfonso Reyes. Those may be the beginnings.

P. What happened at the time of the Mexican miracle? How are Colombians located in this cultural explosion?

R. After the Spanish Civil War, Mexico received a strong first wave of artists and intellectuals, such as Luis Buñuel and León Felipe. This opening makes more people begin to arrive. This is how the Colombian photographer Leo Matiz also lands.

P. Gabriel García Márquez and Álvaro Mutis are the best known, but he maintains that there is another key figure in the artistic brotherhood of Colombia and Mexico.

R. Leo Matiz is the bridge between one side and the other, he is the one who opens the door to all those people who come from the 1960s. Leo Matiz is the one who takes the photo of what Comala and Macondo are.

P. What role did Álvaro Mutis, Gabo, Fernando Vallejo play?

R. Álvaro Mutis is the friend that connects everything. Gabo is the one who creates the great work of description of everyday life in a foreign country, but he is also the one who opens the doors to the universal leap of that relationship. Vallejo is the one who does the great research on Porfirio Barba Jacob and who has sustained the literary relationship between Mexico and Colombia for several decades at the end of the century.

P. He says that they are brothers who nurture and grow together. What did each country gain from that brotherhood?

R. It is a relationship of brotherhood, but also competition, and that competition helps to create. The conversation between both countries served to generate certain artistic genres, cultural and literary products. So it depends on the time, but what is essential is that it did help them to be built next to it. Mexico had a much larger opening, since it allowed many more people to arrive; Coming to Colombia in the 1950s, by boat, taking a tour of the Magdalena River, that made us more separated, but there was a very great contact with the small cultural group that existed at that time.

P. What is the vitality of that literary relationship today?

R. It is still fully valid. It is different, but it is a relationship that, before dying, is transformed. What used to be the noir novel is now the new forms of conversation, the new spaces within genres, genres within genres. There are people like Vanessa Londoño who is a Colombian who makes a great literary production, young, very cool, or the work of Emiliano Monge, and what he raises about the diaspora, which is something very Colombian too.

P. He says that magazines were central to this brotherhood

R. In the 1950s, magazines were the biggest cultural centers there were. The newspapers were very strong, but they had a great local sense. The magazines were the ones that tried to see out. Octavio Paz and Carlos Fuentes begin to send their works to Latin American publications. Myth, in Colombia, was one of them. Also Southin Argentina; origins, in Cuba and in Mexico. In Myth The international chronicles of Carlos Fuentes appeared. So before he and García Márquez met in Mexico they had already read about each other in magazines. That was essential. Authors such as Juan Rulfo, Julio Cortázar or the Generation of 27 spread through these offprints.

Q: What role did women play in that connection?

R. It is supremely important, but it must be investigated in depth, because unfortunately Latin American literature is sexist. They presented them as if they were the “carers” of the writers, they did not see them as authors but as journalists and they had to make space for themselves through the little holes. By putting Elena Poniatowska or Margo Glantz as a research center in my book, in the interviews, I try to counterbalance that, that they give voice to the writers of this brotherhood. Remember, for example, Rosario Castellanos or Fanny Buitrago. Of the latter, Juan Rulfo, believing that he was praising her, said that he “wrote like a man.”

P. Remembering Octavio Paz, he says that the relationship between Colombia and Mexico is like a tree of blood. Is the history of violence something that has also united these countries?

A: Of course. “The relationship between Colombia and Mexico is like a tree of blood feet. Like a tree of blood, man feels, thinks, flourishes and bears unusual fruits: words/ what is felt and what is thought are linked/ we touch ideas: they are bodies and they are numbers”, paraphrasing Paz. When I speak of blood, it is of the spilled blood, but also the blood that unites our miscegenation, that defines us, that comes from parents, grandparents and children and forms a nation. Now, we share not only the struggle for land, but also injustice, drug trafficking and corruption. All this is present in literature.

