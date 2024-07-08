Last Friday, the same day that Salomón Fernández Torres, leader of the Tren de Aragua in Bogotá, was sent to prison, a meeting between Chilean and Colombian prosecutors and investigators was taking place in the bunker of the Attorney General’s Office in the same city. It was the first time that judicial officials from those two countries met in person to talk about the most solid transnational criminal gang in South America, a meeting that should have happened much earlier. Although the Tren de Aragua is one of the most powerful transnational criminal structures on the continent — which was born in Venezuela but has already established itself in Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil and the United States — transnational collaboration has not been as fast and efficient as the actions of the criminals. Recent arrests, such as that of Salomón Fernández, indicate that this may be changing.

One of the difficulties for the transnational investigation, so far, has been the attitude of the Venezuelan government. Just three months ago, the foreign minister of that country, Yván Gil, said that the Aragua Train was “an international media fiction,” something that the Chilean government classified as “an insult to the peoples of Latin America.” When the Colombian authorities captured Larry Álvarez Núñez, known as “Larry Changa,” a co-founder of the organization wanted by the authorities in Chile, a week ago, the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, stressed the collaborative attitude of Colombia, and the absence of Venezuela: “Colombia detained this person because they are wanted for serious crimes, they go and detain them, there is no problem. I would like that to happen with the situation with Venezuela,” Tohá told the press.

Although South American judicial cooperation has been slow, the Larry Changa case has opened the door to strengthening it. “He was like the Pablo Escobar of Chile,” a source who is closely familiar with the proceedings against Changa told EL PAÍS. His name, in fact, had not been so present until now in Colombian judicial files on the criminal organization Tren de Aragua, despite the fact that he is one of the ringleaders. In Colombia, the only thing that has been said about him is that he is one of the co-founders of the mega-gang, which was founded in 2005 in the Aragua Penitentiary Center in the Tocorón neighborhood in Venezuela.

His actions, however, have been documented in detail by Chilean authorities since 2022, when they identified Álvarez as the criminal mastermind behind the Tren in that country. His capture on July 1 in the rural area of ​​Circasia (Quindío), in the heart of the Colombian coffee-growing region, has been a central issue in Chile, a country that already formalized its extradition request last Friday, July 5, as confirmed by this newspaper.

The one who was in the sights of the Colombian authorities, although only since last May, was Salomón Fernández Torres, known as “Salomón” and who is believed to be the top leader of the organization in Bogotá. After a month of police intelligence, he was captured on June 27 in the municipality of Aguazul, in Casanare, a region located in the eastern plains. The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of homicide, aggravated criminal conspiracy and manufacturing, trafficking and carrying narcotics. Although the judicial process has only just begun, he will remain in jail while a judge determines his responsibility in several crimes committed in the capital.

A source close to the judicial process told this newspaper that Fernández had been in Bogotá since 2018, arriving there under the guise of being a prominent businessman who lived north of the capital. “That person was a trusted man of “Giovanny,” the top leader of the Aragua Train in Colombia, and who reports to Héctor Guerrero (El Niño Guerrero), the head of the organization in Venezuela,” said the source.

For the authorities, the capture of “Salomón” represents the hardest judicial blow to this criminal gang in Bogotá. There is a record of the Tren de Aragua in the capital since 2018, when they specifically arrived in the towns of Bosa and Kennedy with the purpose of capturing and controlling territories for micro-trafficking, human trafficking, extortion and kidnappings. The same source close to the process warned that they have intelligence information that determines that they are now trying to expand their tentacles towards Medellín and Cartagena.

Before the Colombian Attorney General’s Office gave “Salomón” a name and a face, several of its members referred to him as “the ghost man” or the “leader of finances,” because he was in charge of keeping track of the numbers and profits from crime in Colombia. Although, so far, there is no hypothesis that links any connection between the most recent arrests, “Larry Changa” and “Salomón,” the justice system has opened new transnational lines of investigation to find more information about their operations.

The “ghost” man

In Chile and Colombia, the justice system has had to focus its efforts on investigating the urban organized crime they represent. EL PAÍS spoke with Raúl Arancibia, a former Chilean regional prosecutor who was one of the first people to investigate the presence of the Aragua Train in the Tarapacá region in the far north of the country, on the border with Bolivia, in 2021. “The first clues we had were news of migrant trafficking who were being detained for trafficking ketamine, a drug that was not so well known in Chile at the time,” he says.

When the Attorney General’s Office of that country began to investigate crimes on the border with Bolivia, related to the trafficking of women, migrant trafficking and drug trafficking, they came up with the first names of those who would be behind that criminal network: Carlos González Vaca (“Estrella”), Hernán Landaeta Garlotti (“Satanás”) and, precisely, Larry Álvarez Núñez (“Larry Changa”). The first two were captured in March 2022 in the middle of three simultaneous operations carried out in Chile. However, at that time, the information that the authorities had about “Larry Changa” was limited and they were just beginning to identify his role within the organization. In recent years, this man was wanted by the authorities of 196 countries.

Raúl Arancibia at the presentation of the results of an operation against the Aragua Train, in January 2023. RR.SS @FiscaliaIRegion

According to the former prosecutor of the case, who is also one of the people who best knows the criminal activities of the Tren de Aragua, “Larry” fled the country after the operation in which eleven members of the gang were captured. “Larry Changa was initially a fairly unknown person to us. When he left the country, after having lived legally in Chile for several years, we were able to understand the importance he had in the organization, which unfortunately we did not know about in time. He was able to flee Chile without us having known of his importance,” he says.

For Venezuelan journalist Ronna Rísquez, who has investigated the criminal group since its beginnings, one of the lines still pending to be investigated by the courts is the ways in which the Tren de Aragua launders the money from its criminal activities. “In almost all Chilean provinces they opened lines to investigate money laundering. That was something new and could provide clues to its higher reaches and tentacles,” she said.

Some of the businesses being investigated by Colombian authorities are related to the purchase of dealer franchises, car washes and street businesses, which are allegedly being used to launder the proceeds of extortion, homicide, kidnapping and micro-trafficking.

What all authorities agree on is that the phenomenon of migration and the weakness of the Venezuelan judicial system have influenced the growth of the Tren de Aragua. In fact, the justice system of that country is, until now, the only one that has not contributed judicially with information to investigate the transnational gang. Some Colombian judicial reports indicate that its presence has already expanded to the United States, where it has had a presence in the states of Florida and New York. “It is probably one of the most powerful transnational gangs that we are facing in the justice system,” says the judicial source.

