Jack Benz He became one of the most popular reality boys by being part of programs such as “Bienvenida la tarde”, “Combate” and “Esto es guerra”. However, success and abundance were not always on his side. Gino Assereto’s brother recalled passages from his childhood together with his mother in the United States and Canada, in which poverty and lack of opportunities stood out. As is known, the singer is also currently leading a comfortable life with his partner, Angie Arizaga, and prefers to stay away from controversy.

How was the childhood of Jota Benz?

Angie Arizaga’s boyfriend, Jota Benz, said that his childhood in the United States was marked by the help they received from a reception center for refugees. “We slept in simple little beds and a van always came to take us to bathe twice a week, and food came to us once a week,” He said to “You are in all of them”.

After a short period, his family decided to emigrate to Canada. Even so, the plans did not turn out as they thought, because there Jota was encouraged to help her mother at work when she was only 8 years old. From Monday to Thursday he worked as a recycler, snooping through the neighbors’ trash looking for something useful for the home.

“I work and pay for my things since I was 12 years old. I have had to take care of elderly people, I have had to work in construction, I have had to work at dawn. I have worked like all ordinary people. I have that as an experience and I feel that it has helped me to know the value of money, and not just to waste it ”, she added.

Does Jota Benz regret being a reality boy?

Jota Benz is focused on positioning his music in the music market, however, he admits that there are still haters who only see him as a reality boy.

Jota Benz lived a large part of his life in Canada where he arrived with his family without money. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/Jota Benz/América TV

“There’s always that group of people who say: ‘Stay pulling nuts, keep making glasses, stay on reality, why do you want to do anything else?’ But perhaps they do not take the task of looking further and knowing that I always wanted to do this ”, he complemented Infobae.

What is Jota Benz’s greatest musical achievement?

Jota Benz is willing to fight to make a name for himself in the local urban scene, despite the difficult situation that musicians are going through in the country, and especially in this genre. This 2023, Angie Arizaga’s boyfriend, has managed to publish five songs, in which “Vete pal’K” stands out, a collaboration with the national Kiwan and the Puerto Rican Eix.

