Brazil.- The story of a young Brazilian caused a tremendous stir in the South American country and the world. Is about Ana Dos Santos Cruz 23 years old who had to resort to look for food in the garbage to be able to survive and feed her son and today she begins a career as a model.

Now known as the “brazilian cinderella”the life of Ana dos Santos took an unexpected turn after a stroke of luck. Being the mother of a 3-year-old boy, she had to search through waste for her son’s daily food since she was unemployed and her father was in prison.

In one of her many daily searches, Ana found a wallet and, inside, some checks drawn for the Barretos Oncology Hospital in Brazil for an amount of approximately 52 thousand dollars.

The young woman decided to find the owner of the portfolio who, surprised, would greatly appreciate her discovery and delivery since the checks were still valid. The director of the hospital pointed out that the checks would have been delivered along with the wallet that had been stolen days before.

In gratitude to the young woman, a makeover and was hired to be part of the advertising campaign of a well-known shopping center. After that, she was formally hired by an agency and today she is one of the most requested models by different Brazilian companies.

Ana dos Santos Cruz affirmed that she will invest in her education, starting a university career as a nurse that will allow her to provide a better quality of life for her little son.