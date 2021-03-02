Watching as authorities rush to beautify the streets and cities of Iraq to welcome Pope Francis this week, young people They took to social media to launch some additional requests.

Using the hashtag “Ask the Pope”, users are sarcastically asking Francisco to help improve infrastructure and public services.

“I ask the Pope to tour the hospitals, their bathrooms and their emergency rooms … maybe they will clean them“Layal Al Qudsi wrote on Facebook.

Iraq’s health infrastructure they are in very bad condition for decades of war, corruption and lack of investment and patients complain of the scandalous lack of hygiene.

Hussein Habib, noted that paving works had been carried out in Ur, where the pope plans to hold an interfaith service and asked Francis to “drive north on the main road. Maybe they’ll pave it too. “

A Twitter user asked the 84-year-old pontiff to make a surprise visit to somewhere in Iraq to get a better idea of ​​what services for citizens really are like.

Many Iraqis, even in the capital Baghdad, they live on streets that are not paved and that flood in winter, while most homes only have a few hours of electricity a day.

The lack of public services sparked mass demonstrations in Iraq in 2019 but ended after violence related to the protests, which left about 600 dead and was condemned at the time by the pope.

Montazar Mohanad jokingly asked the Pope for a fatwa, or religious edict in Islam. “Guys, the pope is just a religious figure, he is not like our clergymen, that have companies, political parties and armed groups“, He said.

Many of Iraq’s most prominent politicians or paramilitaries were once religious clerics, including the most prominent of them, Moqtada Sadr, a former leader of the Mahdi Army who fought against US troops.

Ahmed Al Maliki, a young Facebook user, seems disheartened by his country’s prospects and only asked the pope “Let him take me with him to the Vatican.”

Between rockets and covid

Second wave of covid-19, new confinement, rocket launches and dilapidated infrastructure. In Iraq, the pope’s visit is a historic event but also a logistical headache.

“We are delighted with the arrival of Pope Francis, but it occurs at a very difficult time,” confesses one of those in charge of the organization in the Iraqi presidency.

This “quite complicated moment” began a few weeks ago with a new peak in coronavirus infections –4,000 cases a day compared to hundreds before-. Among the new patients is the Vatican ambassador in Baghdad Mitja Leskovar.

This increase in the number of cases raises the fear that the masses become huge sources of contagion.

The pope, like the dozens of journalists and church officials on his plane, have been vaccinated. But the roughly 40 million Iraqis they haven’t even started getting the first doses.

Although Iraqis have little respect for physical distances, quarantines and masks, the organizers of the papal visit have limited the number of people at the masses.

The Erbil Stadium, with a capacity of 20,000 people, it will only receive about 4,000 faithful at Sunday mass, according to close sources.

The pope will also be deprived of the mass baths that he usually likes so much.

To try to avoid the worst, throughout the papal visit -From Friday 5 to Monday 8 March– There will be national confinement and “security forces will be deployed to ensure the safety of the roads,” explains Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar Kheirallah.

In Baghdad, the second most populous capital of the Arab world with about 10 million inhabitants, effervescence is palpable.

Church bells are polished or posters of politicians are removed to replace them with messages welcoming the sovereign pontiff, the first in history to visit Iraq, a Muslim country with a Shiite majority and the cradle of Christianity.

“We wanted to repair small things so that our historic city, a symbol for all humanity, can receive the pope,” Baghdad Mayor Alaa Maan told AFP.

But the general joy and the preparations do not just make you forget the explosive context and a journey with exaggerated ambitions.

In three days, the Argentine pope has planned travel more than 1,645 kilometersMost of them by air, which means specifically that in a country like Iraq, your helicopter or plane will sometimes fly over areas where jihadists from the Islamic State (IS) group are still hiding.

It will be in Baghdad and Erbil (north), two cities where rockets were recently fired at US interests.

What it is a headache for the security forces that will accompany the pope.

As soon as to the famous “popemobile”, the semi-open vehicle in which the pope usually immerses himself in the midst of the crowd that cheers him behind armored glass, a priori, he will not be on the trip.

The Pope’s visit will also translate, particularly for the southern, rural and tribal inhabitants, who tend to demonstrate regularly to demand better infrastructure, in unexpected improvements.

In Zi Qar province, where the pope will visit ancient Ur on Saturday, roads are being paved and painted. Have also been installed wooden pontoons and protectors against the sun and there will be guided tours on the web.

In this province of Zi Qar, the inhabitants, who started the “October revolution” against power in 2019, have resumed their demonstrations in recent weeks. In the last one, there have been six dead protesters and the population’s exhaustion before the arrival of the pope, who in the past condemned the repression of the revolt.

After Ur, the pope will address the entire world from Mosul, symbol of IS atrocities from 2014 to 2017, and visit Qaraqoch, christian city located a little further south, where the nuns perched on the roofs of the churches paint crosses that have just been restored.

During your visit, the bodyguards and the priests They will not be separated from the pope, disabled by sciatica.

“The Vatican has just announced to us that the pope cannot take more than ten steps. We don’t really know what to do,” confesses the head of the Iraqi presidency.

But all for a good cause. “What foreign authority can refuse to come to Iraq now if the pope has done so?”

