When the Marciano brothers, raised in the south of France, visited Los Angeles in the late 1970s, they were dazzled by many things: American fashion, the omnipresence of the film industry and, above all, the posters and billboards. From one of them, which began with the word Guess –guess what– they learned two fundamental lessons. One, that verb, which invited you to unleash your imagination, was a good name for a fashion brand. And, also, that an advertisement with a hook was essential.

Laetitia Casta and Alex Lundqvist in 1995. Dean Isidro

Anna Nicole Smith in 1993. Daniela Federici

No sooner said than done. In 1981 they manufactured their first stonewashed jeans, the sinuous Marilyn Jeans, whose triple zipper made them fit the body like a glove. And when the business took off quickly, the first thing they did was produce their own campaigns. Paul Marciano, the brain behind that operation, has explained on several occasions that, since they did not have a budget for established names, he decided to work with debut models and photographers without advertising experience.

Tom Skerritt, the first Guess man, in 1987. Neil Kirk

Jason Lewis in 1994. Guess

In the photographs that accompany this text there are several examples of her good eye: Claudia Schiffer posed for Guess before walking for Chanel, and the actor Tom Skerritt, an all-terrain and infallible Hollywood secondary, became the first man to appear in his campaigns. He was the first Guess man, but his masculinity cowboy It soon gave way to more typologies, also in fashion: always following the logic of a good film role, came the vulnerable intellectuals with ties and overalls, the ephebes with open shirts and the handsome university rebels with leather jackets and pear-shaped glasses.

Over time, photographs inspired by classic Hollywood and the American popular imagination gained weight. The list of models is impressive: Anna Nicole Smith as Anita Ekberg in The sweet life, Eva Herzigova as a classic starlet or Line Gost as Sophia Loren. Mark Vanderloo, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton, Carla Bruni and even a teenage Laetitia Casta. Behind the cameras, Ellen von Unwerth or Herb Ritts. And, in everyone’s retinas, photographs that were impossible not to look at, pure visual dynamite that for five years, until 1986, was exclusively in black and white, and from then on it also adopted color.

Mark Vanderloo and Jason Lewis in 1996. Dean Isidro

Eva Herzigova in 1992, as a modern Marilyn. Ellen Von Unwerth

Meanwhile, of course, the brand was becoming larger and more complex, conquering a position that no one could dispute it because, in a way, it had been born with Guess: practical and seductive clothing, flattering cuts, garments with character and a panoply of accessories, from watches to jewelry, from perfumes to sunglasses, which breathed the same coherence. Guess’s legacy, in addition to its collections, is its visual archive, these days full of Amazons and elegant seductresses. Dreams are born in cinema, but fashion is an excellent means to fix them in memory forever.

