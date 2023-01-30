More than R$ 600 million have already been allocated; Poder360 listed all the projects and separated them by area

Until Sunday (29.jan.2023), the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published 595 cultural projects (read the complete list at the end of the text) approved by the Rouanet Law (Law 8.313/1991), totaling R$ 608 million for its execution. The law allows companies and citizens that support cultural actions to deduct part of their income tax and allocate the amount to proposals.

Among the approved projects, there are initiatives aimed at the areas of music, theater, literature, events and restoration of museums and heritage sites. However, the proposals published in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) they will not be fully implemented in 2023. This year will mainly serve to raise money through the law.

Read in the infographic how many projects are in each area:

In an interview with Power360the Secretary for the Promotion and Economy of Culture, Henilton Menezes, says that not all projects were approved by the Lula government: “Some already had the analysis ready, others were half way through and others we did the analysis. There were almost 5,000.

One of the approved projects that received significant publicity in the press are 2 musicals by actress Claudia Raia, which will raise R$ 5 million. The proposal was criticized on social media by names linked to Bolsonarism, such as Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the former president, and actress Regina Duarte.

However, the project involving 2 musicals by Claudia Raia is only 1 of almost 600 approved initiatives. THE Power360 meticulously compiled all 595 projects. There are other shows, exhibitions in honor of artists, festivals, revivals and agricultural fairs. Here are some highlights:

disney – disney on ice and Disney, Magic and Symphony;

– disney on ice and Disney, Magic and Symphony; exhibitions – 3 in honor of Frida Kahlo, one on Monet and another on Santos Dumont;

– 3 in honor of Frida Kahlo, one on Monet and another on Santos Dumont; musicals – Belchior, Alceu Valença, Charles Chaplin and “American Idiot” (from the group Green Day);

– Belchior, Alceu Valença, Charles Chaplin and “American Idiot” (from the group Green Day); festivals – two versions of the traditional Oktoberfest, in SP and RS;

– two versions of the traditional Oktoberfest, in SP and RS; revitalizations – stage of Municipal Theater of Rio and the lighting of Obeliskin Sao Paulo.

THE Power360 also organized all projects published until January 29th. Proposals are separated into 10 categories: theater, music, dance, exhibition, literature, festival, museum, carnival, workshops and research.

To sort the list of projects by name, value or area, just click on the title with the mouse cursor or, if you’re using a smartphone, with your finger on the device’s screen.

ROUANET LAW

Created in 1991, the Rouanet Law is considered one of the main tools to encourage culture in Brazil. Cultural producers, artists and institutions submit their projects and proposals to the Secretariat for the Promotion and Economy of Culture for analysis. If approved, the government waives part of the Income Tax and grants the tax waiver, and those responsible for making the proposal can raise funds from individuals or companies by deducting tax support.

The law was changed at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in April 2019. The official government communication left aside the name of Rouanet to refer to the device and reduced the maximum value per project from R$ 60 million to R$ 1 million .

New changes came in January 2022: the ceiling for paying artists dropped from R$45,000 to R3,000. The disclosure rules were changed to be limited to 5% of the project value (maximum BRL 100,000). Read more about the changes in this article.