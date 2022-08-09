The mother of the French international has always looked after his interests as well. From transfers to contracts, to defense in the stands. At the cost of arguing with everyone
Being a woman in a very masculine and often male world like football is not easy in general. It is even less so when there is more to defend the interests of one’s child. However, Veronique Rabiot, mother and agent of the Juventus midfielder, does without hesitation and without being intimidated or influenced by anyone.
#City #United #Mamma #mia #Veronique #agent #Rabiots #bodyguard
Leave a Reply