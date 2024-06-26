Fiction, cinema, which become a sad reality. This is unfortunately what is happening to the Hollywood diva Gena Rowlands. The actress, who in 2004 played the role of a woman suffering from Alzheimer’s in the film directed by her son and entitled “The pages of our lives”, today finds herself truly involved in fighting this terrible disease. The director Nick Cassavetes himself spoke about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Rowlands on the set of the film “The Pages of Our Lives”

20 years have passed since one of the romantic drama films most loved by spectators was released in cinemas, “The pages of our life”directed by director Nick Cassavetes and based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

Credit: Nick Cassavetes – Instagram

Gena Rowlands, a beloved actress with a highly successful ten-year career and mother of the director himself, played the role of Allie, the protagonist, as an elderly woman in that film. Playing that role, as she herself said in the past, was not at all easy. Because she was a woman who fought against the Alzheimer’s diseasethe same disease that hit his mom years ago.

Credit: Nick Cassavetes – Instagram

Today Nick Cassavetes he returned to talk about that project of his and how it was difficult for him too to consider his mother for that role. The director and screenwriter also revealed that what in the film was only a fiction, albeit painful, has turned into reality in the last few years. His mother, in fact, is really fighting with the disease for about 5 years.

In the long and touching interview issued to the issuer Entertainment WeeklyCassavetes said: