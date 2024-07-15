Nancy Lizeth Rodriguez Guadarrama She was arrested while wearing her wedding dress outside the temple where she was about to get married.

Subsequently, She was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison after her participation in a violent assault was provenaccording to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

On March 24, 2022, Nancy and three other accomplices intercepted a victim in the community of Santa Cruz Pueblo Nuevo, in Tenango del Valle, Mexico and they robbed her of a considerable sum of money.

The State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, upon learning of the incident, began an investigation that led to the identification of Nancy as one of the perpetrators. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued that was executed on the same day of her wedding, December 3, 2023, in the parish of Santa Bárbara, in Villa Guerrero.

Nancy was going to marry Clemente Mendiola Martinez, known as ‘El Ratón’, who belongs to a criminal group from Michoacán. However, During the operation, the subject managed to escape.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that Clemente Mendiola Martínez, alias ‘El Ratón’, was associated as a hitman with the cell led by Artemio Martínez Castrejón, alias ‘Mala’, head of sub-plazas in Tenango del Valle, Tenancingo, Villa Guerrero and Coatepec de Harinas.

Since 2021, a reward of 300 thousand Mexican pesos has been offered for his capture due to his involvement in extortions of chicken and egg merchants, as well as in several kidnappings and homicides in the area.

The outcome for ‘El Ratón’ was fatal. His body was found inside a vehicle on January 26 in Villa Guerrero, marking the end of his life of crime.

