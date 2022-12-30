In Rio de Janeiro, Christ the Redeemer was illuminated in green and yellow and Maracanã, in gold. All in honor of the football idol Pelé, who died this Thursday (29) at the age of 82, while the cariocas were trying to assimilate the loss of the “King”.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s a black man, simple, and who consecrated himself in the world as the king, who among us mortals today would do that?”, asked Osmilton Pereira, a 61-year-old school secretary.

Despite not being his hometown or where he made his career in Brazil, the “Marvellous City” that breathes football was invaded by mourning with the death of the “King”, world champion with the Brazilian national team in 1952, 1962 and 1970.

It is the death of an idol that marked João Carlos, a 54-year-old accountant, who explained his pain by highlighting how Pelé “represented the country in World Cups”.

Two of the biggest symbols of the city, Christ, at the top of the city, and Maracanã, the stadium where Pelé scored his 1,000th goal in 1969, were illuminated in late afternoon to honor him.

“Illuminated in gold in honor of the greatest of all time. Thank you for everything once again, and rest in peace”, published the official Maracanã account on Twitter, sharing an aerial image of the stadium.

Gustavo Silva, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, told AFP that the death of Pelé, who had been hospitalized for a month in São Paulo due to complications from the treatment of colon cancer, leaves a void not only in Brazil.

“We are very sad, I think he is one of the greatest football idols, not only for Brazilians, but for the whole world. We knew that he was suffering, due to the disease, and we will miss him a lot”, guaranteed Silva.

– “Inestimable loss” –

Luiza Rodrigues, in turn, associated the cloudy sky in Rio this Thursday with the emotional state of Brazilians before the departure of the star player.

“Is very sad. The rain today has a meaning,” said the 21-year-old student.

For many Brazilians, there will be no other equal to the “King”: there is no heir and his throne will be empty forever.

“The king of football is Pelé, it is an inestimable loss”, lamented businessman Daniel Rubens, 38 years old.