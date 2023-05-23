It has been as tumultuous a carpet as that of Indiana Jones and the dial of fate. More lucid, because the sun finally shines in Cannes this Tuesday after days of rain. And because Asteroid City promised a riot of stars on the red carpet. The western with Martians in 1955 that Wes Anderson shot in Chinchón two summers ago has lived up to expectations: so much so that its large cast had to arrive by bus to the red carpet of its gala premiere at the French film festival.

Anderson has arrived on the red carpet accompanied by Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park, Matt Dillon, the French Damien Bonnard, Maya Hawke, Rupert Friend, Hope DavisSteve Carell and Jeffrey Wright. Accompanied by his partners, such as Colin Jost, Johansson’s comedian partner, or Rita Wilson, Hanks’ actress wife. Other teammates, like veteran Fisher Stevens (now fashionable for Succession), screenwriter Roman Coppola (Anderson’s close friend) or the French composer Alexandre Desplat, went more unnoticed. And home were more cast members: Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Bob Balaban, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum.

From left, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, Steve Carell, Stephen Park, Jake Ryan and Hope Davis arrive at the Festival Palace. MOHAMMED BADRA (EFE)

the avalanche of Asteroid City It has caused, at the beginning, that the pace of the team of Kubi, the vibrant approach to samurai cinema by the Japanese master of violence Takeshi Kitano, who has also had a large cast of stars, in his case Japanese, and in the end, that the gala started quite late.

From left, Bryan Cranston, Wes Anderson, Adrien Brody and Matt Dillon on the red carpet. Behind them appear Fisher Stevens and Scarlett Johansson. Joel C Ryan (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Inside the Lumière room, they were greeted by the standing stalls, which were waiting for them to see the new jewel of Anderson’s audiovisual calligraphy. Asteroid City it is an artifice within another: it starts in black and white with the broadcast for television of a successful play, the one that gives the film its title. That is why Anderson has divided his film into three acts with interludes. And from there he goes to a town, Asteroid City, in the Midwest, to the summer of 1955, when a group of people meet at a motel in bungalows for very different reasons: from a widowed father with four children whose car has broken down, to a movie star. Some of them, space cadets and their families, come to observe an alignment of meteorites from an immense crater caused by another asteroid, the great attraction of the town. That night, a Martian lands, steals the piece of space rock in front of everyone, and runs away. The next day, the army cordoned off the area and quarantined the witnesses.

Wes Anderson directs Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks on the set of ‘Asteroid City’ in Chinchón.

All this scenario was created on the outskirts of Chinchón, southeast of the Community of Madrid, in the spring of 2021, before filming began at the end of that August. Why Chinchon? No one is capable of resolving that doubt, although it is true that Italy was considered —Wes Anderson lives in France and did not want to leave Europe— before landing in Madrid, in the town where Orson Welles filmed chimes at midnight and An immortal story. Production Necessities: Good weather and blue skies for a mostly location shoot, very close lodging, and a huge flat piece of land to recreate the landscape of the American Midwest.

Construction of sets for ‘Asteroid City’ in May 2021 on the outskirts of Chinchón. Victor Sainz

Producer Jeremy Dawson contacted Fernando Victoria de Lecea, Head of Menakoz Films, for him to do the services —that is to say, that it was the local production company in charge of the procedures, reservation of accommodation, transport and construction of sets—, after its good work in the Pyrenees to set the scene for Jacques Audiard’s western The Sisters brothers. “They already wanted to shoot in Chinchón, and they hoped to find out if it was possible to get that land on which to build the sets, that the Parador would agree to be closed for the equipment and industrial warehouses where to shoot the interiors of the film”, recalls Victoria de Lecea. “And yes, we could.”

Adrien Brody and Scarlett Johansson joke at the end of the red carpet. YARA NARDI (REUTERS)

The start of production was bumpy: on Three Kings Day 2021, Dawson (who had already started negotiating in autumn 2020 with the owners of the land) and the production designer Adam Stockhausen (who is repeating in Cannes, because he is responsible for also of this work in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate) They landed in Madrid to confirm on the ground the possibility of filming. That day, the stormy Filomena began to unleash its fury, which kept them locked up in the Parador until they verified that Chinchón’s proposal met all the conditions. “For this immense desert, a 60-hectare plot of land had to be rented for the whole of 2021, actually made up of plots from 140 owners, to whom we paid for two harvests,” the Spanish producer recounted. “The first thing was to map the place with topographers before removing the milestones and erasing the boundaries: in the end, the same plots had to be returned.” They analyzed the soil and found in a nearby quarry iron-rich reddish sand that covered the field and that complied with all environmental guidelines, and that was also removed at the end of filming so as not to damage future crops.

Wes Anderson and his team get off the bus as they arrive on the red carpet at Cannes. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

In May 2021, when EL PAÍS revealed the filming, on the notice board of the Chinchón City Council, a statement signed by the municipal corporation and Film Madrid, the company in charge of the Community of promoting the filming, assured “the support of the Ayuntamiento” to the project and asked for the collaboration of all the inhabitants. At that time, immense mountains of porexpan were already being raised, sitting on mechanotubes. And the Parador had already been reserved for three months to accommodate the actors, something that caused another setback: the filming took place during the high season for weddings, and it was necessary to compensate those who had already reserved the rooms of the accommodation, converted at that time in the makeup and hairdressing rooms, and in recreation areas for the stars, who did not leave due to the coronavirus.

Everyone in the Parador

Because Wes Anderson likes his team to roll and live together. “My way of making movies is familiar. If I can, I try for the whole team to live in the same hotel, I like to have lunch and dinner together, so that no one goes home ”, he recounted when he presented in Madrid isle of dogs. “That’s why they went from the Parador, by a path and not by the highway, to the shooting, which was only 10 minutes away, and back,” recalls Victoria de Lecea. For this they used bicycles, the majority, and golf carts. “At that time, the covid protocol also helped the bubble concept.” Neither trailers nor caravans were used, instead bungalows erected as sets, they were equipped with electricity and air conditioning so that they also served as offices and dressing rooms. In the filming in the Chinchón and Colmenar de Oreja theaters —where the two warehouses that became filming studios were also located— the existing dressing rooms were used.

Rupert Friend and Maya Hawke dance on the red carpet. Behind, the composer Alexandre Desplant. LOIC VENANCE (AFP)

The actors were never all in Chinchón at the same time. That trail of stars came and went according to the shooting schedule between August, September and October, except for two fixtures: the director, obviously, and Jason Schwartzmann. But whoever was there, communal outdoor dinners were organized. There was only one movement out of the ordinary: when Bill Murray arrived in Chinchón, the actor tested positive for covid and was unable to film. For once, Murray would not be in a film by Anderson, who replaced him with Steve Carell. “Actually, our great challenge is that when we leave, everything will remain exactly the same. Therefore, we were very careful to offset our carbon footprint and to recycle everything that had been used. The Americans understood our concern.”

Recreation of a train outside Chinchón on the set of ‘Asteroid City’ simon weisse

An example: the disassembled polystyrene mountains were cut with hot wire so that there were no shavings: on one side the reddish painted part went to a waste container and on the other the white polystyrene was pressed. “All the people of Chinchón and Colmenar de Oreja turned to us,” says Victoria de Lecea. And they had their reward: when they went to pay the taxes for the use of the theater in Colmenar de Oreja, they offered to the council if they preferred to collect it in another way. There is the ulpiano checa museumbecause this contemporary painter of Sorolla and the Madrazos, and some of whose paintings inspired the chariot race of Ben Hur, was born in that town. “There was a painting of him that was going to be auctioned and that the City Council could not pay for. So the American production bought the painting and donated it to the Consistory”, explains the producer. After the mandatory repair, since September 2022, the canvas le crepuscule, that represents the goddess Aurora, in charge of opening the way every morning to daylight, hangs in a room of the museum with an adjacent plaque that reads: “Donation made by the film Asteroid City directed by Wes Anderson and produced by POP.87 FILMS”.

Construction of miniature houses used at the beginning of the film. simon weisse

