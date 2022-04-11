A security camera in Chongqing, China, immortalized one of the most spectacular car parks of the year, although it was not in the least wanted by the careless motorist behind the wheel of the car during the maneuver. At the wheel of a sedan running at full speed on a city street, the driver lost control and caused extensive damage, becoming – little consolation – a web phenomenon.

The car, now out of control, jumped sideways onto a curb in front of a small parking lot. Due to the forces involved, once you touch a first parked car, it literally overturned in flight, falling almost exactly into a vacant place, unfortunately also damaging the vehicle which in the images is further to the left. Miracles of physics.

In total, the driver damaged four other parked cars in addition to his car. Fortunately, no pedestrians were involved and it seems that the driver did not have any serious consequences in the impact, thanks to the modern structural strength achieved by cars. In fact, in the video you can see how he is able to get out of the car by himself, certainly a bit dazed and bewildered, but still all in one piece. He can be considered very lucky, given the abundance of poles near the accident.

As often happens, this maneuver happened essentially by accident: if a Hollywood director wanted to reproduce it in an action film, he would probably never be able to do it without the expensive help of special effects. It is not known what the consequences were for the motorist, but certainly the sums involved will not be trivial, with four cars to be compensated. The video was posted on Reddit.