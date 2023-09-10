“The disconnection from the new Chinese Silk Road continues: the government wants to repair Giuseppe Conte’s enormous mistake without deteriorating commercial relations with Beijing, which however will have to be recalibrated within the strategic partnership”





The G20 in India has ended, Giorgia Meloni’s first as head of government. What is the budget for Italy and for the Prime Minister? Affaritaliani.it he asked Carlo FidanzaMEP of the Brothers of Italy and advisor to the Prime Minister on international politics.

The G20 in New Delhi has ended, what is the outcome for Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni?

“A decidedly satisfactory balance sheet. Giorgia Meloni confirms herself as a leader of international caliber, who from the beginning of her mandate has represented a strong, credible and central Italy in global dynamics. Her foreign policy is an effective mix of vision, competence , preparation and personal relationships. A season of absolute protagonism has therefore opened for Italy, the result of Meloni’s ability but also of a clear perspective and the stability of government that only a solid political majority can offer.”

What concrete results do we bring home?

“First of all, the decoupling from the new Chinese Silk Road continues: the government wants to repair Giuseppe Conte’s enormous mistake without deteriorating commercial relations with Beijing, which however will have to be recalibrated within the strategic partnership (which is about to take place twenty years) and no longer in a project of Chinese political-economic hegemony such as the BRI. Indeed, at the G20 a new cooperation initiative on infrastructure and economy called “India – Middle East – Europe Corridor” was born which presents itself as an alternative to the Silk Road. But not only that, while the EU insists on the madness of the green transition with electric all at once, the “Global Alliance for Biofuels” was born in Delhi. A very significant step, a sign that on the part In India there is finally awareness of the fact that they too must reduce polluting emissions but that the most realistic way to do so is not to surrender to dependence on Chinese electricity but to invest in biofuels, exactly as Italy is supporting in Brussels”.

