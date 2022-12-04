The Volkswagen Group tries to imitate the strategy of marketing adopted by Tesla: produce in China, and then sell in Europe. A marketing model that will be adopted very soon by the new one Cupra Tavascan, which will be built in one of the group’s joint-venture plants in Anhui, China, to then be exported to the Old Continent and finally marketed. A choice according to Volkswagen dictated by the limited production capacity in the domestic market.

The German group explained that the Anhui factory was identified as the plant with the right capacity and technology at the time of production planning. Currently Volkswagen he has no plans to make any other models in China to then be exported to Europe: the only one, as mentioned, will be the all-electric Cupra Tavascan SUV, which is based on the same MEB platform as the ID family. (exactly like the Cupra Born hatchback) and which will go on sale in the Old Continent during 2024. According to Autonews, Volkswagen is working on its five-year financial plan to decide which new models will be built in which factories and how much money to invest in every plant by the middle of this decade: most of the decisions that will be made will depend on the launch of software platforms for new electric models the company has repeatedly had to delay.