The northern hemisphere burns under extreme temperatures. This July 19, Greece experiences forest fires to the west of its capital for the third consecutive day, for which countries of the European Union send help, while Italy experiences its maximum peak temperatures between 45 °C and 47 °C in some regions. But the unrelenting heat is not just hitting Europe: north and west China are experiencing intense weather with record highs of up to 52.2 degrees this week and Canada continues to face its worst forest fire season in its history.

A global pattern of excessive heat waves, hitting parts of Europe, Asia and the Americas, is intensifying. Millions of people around the world are under alerts in the midst of a record-breaking summer for extreme temperatures and wildfires.

Up to 52.2 degrees Celsius endured the population of the Turpan city, Xinjiang province, northwest China, last Sunday, July 16. A historical mark even for the arid zone of the Asian giant. And the record heat is expected to persist for at least five more days, reported the state newspaper ‘Xinjiang Daily’.

Although it is summer, the thermometers show excessive marks, which break records. The recent record in Turpan exceeds the maximum of 50.3 °C, which had been reached in the region, in 2015.

China’s extreme heat wave has become a talking point for John Kerry, the US climate envoy, in his meetings with officials in Beijing. https://t.co/QcQxIWFMJG — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 19, 2023



Prolonged bouts of high temperatures in the Chinese mainland have challenged power grids and crops, raising concerns of a repeat of the 2022 drought, the most severe in 60 years.

Since last April, Asian countries have been hit by several rounds of record heat, raising red flags about their ability to adapt to a rapidly and drastically changing climate.

All while the goal of keeping the long-term increase in global warming to 1.5°C is out of reach, scientists predict.

Several European countries under fire

The heat waves in the Asian giant coincide with the storm in Europe, where they are also registered forest fires from Greece to the Swiss Alps.

The Greek territory, which at this time receives one of the largest flows of tourists, fights for the third consecutive day against the fires that burn west of Athens, where the fire destroys forests and houses and forces evacuations.

Firefighters are also trying to extinguish the flames in Loutraki, near the Corinth Canal that separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnese, where crews worked through the night to keep the flames at bay and away from a complex of coastal refineries.







01:41 © France 24

Given the emergency, four planes sent from Italy and France joined the efforts to extinguish the flames on Wednesday. Firefighters from all over the country, backed by teams from Romania, Poland and Slovakia, have also deployed in the affected areas, but the sources of deflagration have not yet let up.

The Greek weather service warned of an increased risk of fire this week, just as the country tries to recover from its first major heat wave of the summer. It is forecast that a second phase of the phenomenon will begin on Thursday, July 20.

Fires are common in Greece, but hotter and drier summers have made the Mediterranean a major hotspot for wildfires in recent years.

Under scorching temperatures that in the case of Europe hit the south of the continent hardest, Switzerland is also fighting against forest fires and Spain and Italy continue to experience maximum heat peaks on Wednesday.

In Italy, the Lazo region recorded a 20% increase in hospitalizations for heat stroke, this Wednesday.

“It’s mainly about older people… But we’ve also had several non-professional athletes who had gone jogging despite the heat,” said Maurizio Zanobetti, director of Emergency Medicine at the San Donato hospital in Arezzo, a city in central Tuscany.

The increase in hospitalizations was registered just on a day in which the authorities issued red weather alerts for 23 of the 27 largest cities in the country, with temperatures between 42 and 47 degrees in some regions.

A woman pours water on a man during an intense heat wave, near the Colosseum, in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. © Reuters/Remo Casilli

“What we are also noticing, related to the heat, is an increase in admissions for psychiatric pathologies (…) Even suicidal tendencies”said Giulio Maria Ricciuto, director of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) in Lazio.

The heat has also led some travelers to bring the end of their vacations earlier. “I had a lot of headache, in my legs and my fingers swelled up and I was getting more and more dizzy,” explained tourist Anita Elshoy, who was in Vasanello, a town north of Rome, and returned early to her home in Norway.

Canada lives the worst season of forest fires in its history

The American continent is not exempt from the phenomenon either, where Canada continues to face its worst forest fire season.

A situation that is displacing indigenous communities from Nova Scotia to British Columbia because dozens of towns have been covered in thick smoke, while the flames destroy houses and forests and threaten important activities for the population such as hunting, fishing and the collection of native plants.

Thousands of fires have burned more than 110,000 square kilometers of forests across the country for about two months. As of Tuesday, July 18, about 900 fires were burning, most of them out of control, the Canadian Inter-Agency Wildland Fire Center website reported.

“I have never seen anything like this. In the blink of an eye we lost so much (…) It was devastating,” said Raymond Supernault, president of the East Prairie Métis Settlement.

Smoke rises from a fire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada on July 8, 2023. via REUTERS – ALBERTA WILDFIRE

The fires are not unusual on indigenous lands, but they are now occurring over such a large area that many more people are experiencing them at the same time, and some for the first time, stoking fears of what will be a hotter and drier future.

The inhabitants of regions in its neighboring United States also face a mix of extreme weather conditions, under blistering heat from Texas to southern California, and even smoky air drifting into the Midwest, from Canada’s wildfires.

Flood warnings are also in effect for Vermont cities that flooded last week, while Tropical Storm Calvin was expected to hit the Pacific island state of Hawaii later Tuesday. A stark contrast to global warming, which scientists warn will bring increasingly extreme temperature changes.

With Reuters, AP and EFE