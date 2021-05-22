Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The covid-19 pandemic has strained the institutional capacity of all states, even in the most developed countries. In crisis situations, the need to generate agile and systemic responses often contrasts with rigid and compartmentalized government structures, which reveal the limited capacities of the institutions.

Thus, the capacity of States is critical for overcoming complex public problems, especially those of a social and health nature. In fact, the effective treatment of diseases that have plagued the population at other times in history has been largely exceeded thanks to the coordination capacity of public institutions, such as education, health services or transport.

How, then, is it possible to address current challenges, if states continue to operate in much the same way as they did before the pandemic? Have new forms of coordination been proposed that allow the joint implementation of solutions to be addressed?

To begin to answer these questions, Chile has pioneered the development of the first Public Innovation Index. This initiative of the Chilean Government Laboratory, in conjunction with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), measures the innovation capacities of public entities of the State. One of the main findings of the first measurement of the Index is the insufficient level of development of the capacities that administrations have to transform themselves, with a view to better delivery of services to their users. The 37 institutions measured in 2020 report, on average, a capacity of 29.1 points out of a maximum of 100. There are also great differences between institutions: while some exceed 55 points and become benchmarks, many other organizations are below out of 25 in score.

Although the results show a work in progress, the most relevant gaps lie in the lack of installed processes where collaborative experimentation allows reaching more relevant solutions. Added to this is the need to have a governance that encourages the generation of public innovations, and the urgency of generating mechanisms for greater collaboration between institutions and citizens.

Understanding the State as a large service provider, and not as a group of institutions that execute laws or deliver products independently, is crucial to carry out the structural transformations that are necessary. The Index measurement sheds hopeful lights in this direction. A concrete example is the design and implementation of the Employment Subsidy, as a chained and comprehensive service of eight public institutions that is generating 80% satisfaction in the delivery of more than 500,000 subsidies during the pandemic. This is also the case of the simplification of bureaucracy of the “Hoy Nací y soy Fonasa” program, based on the interoperability of databases for the automatic enrollment of newborns in public health insurance, which benefited more than 130,000 children in 2020.

Thus, the Index emerges as a compass for authorities and officials who are committed to a new type of State, as a service to guide institutions regarding the implementation of policies and programs that have the citizen as an essential piece. This service could be replicated in other countries in the region that, like Chile, want to promote public innovation to make qualitative leaps in the provision of services to their citizens.

This will be possible as long as the methodology is public and applicable to any administration, the data collection instrument is developed in an open source platform and, finally, all the learning systematization is published for the transfer of knowledge between countries. The paradigm is not more or less State, but a more friendly, agile and decisive State.

Florence Attademo-Hirt is the representative of the IDB Group in Chile and Roman Yosif Capdeville the executive director of the Government Laboratory of Chile.

