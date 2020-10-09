Alen Halilovic, 24, debuted on June 10, 2013 with the Croatia national team shirt. Thus he became the youngest footballer to wear the checkered shirt with 16 years, 11 months and 23 days. The country that enjoyed soccer Davor Suker, Zvonimir Boban, Robert Prosinecki, Igor Tudor or Robert Jarni, among many others, was excited about his new child prodigy. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were great footballers but all the experts pointed out that Halilovic was better than his predecessors. The great hope. By then he was already doing mischief with his left leg at Dinamo Zagreb and I was about to pack my bags to be part of La Masía. What would be a brilliant career in the Barça quarry began that would make him a world star very soon. But everything went wrong.

Halilovic, with Barça.

It was 2014 when Barcelona broke the market to sign up-and-coming Croatian talent. Five million euros paid to the team of ‘his loves’. His compatriot Rakitic was his godfather. The 2014-2015 season began as part of the culé subsidiary, led by Eusebio Sacristán, in the Second Division. A bridge year to jump to the first team as soon as possible. It was not the best generation of homegrown players. There they were Grimaldo (Benfica); Gumbau (Girona); Patric (Lazio); Ortolá (Tenerife) or Sergi Samper (Vissel Kobe). Little more. And that Halilovic noticed. His debut in the first team was delayed. His career, full of obstacles and of little fortune, never really took off at Can Barça.

A single match with the first team

From Barcelona he left through the back door after years of troubles and with a only match played with the first team. Eighth final of the Copa del Rey for the 2014-2015 campaign. 28 minutes in the 0-4 victory at Elche. He replaced Adama Traoré. It was 2016 when Hamburg was betting on redirecting the career of the youth star. He also had no luck in Germany and ended up on loan to Las Palmas. He had previously played in the Second Division, on loan at Sporting de Gijón. They were not his best years and with little continuity he could not take off.

As now, in the summer of 2018 they were left without a team and Milan thought about reviving their talent. But Italian football was another bump in his career. He left on loan to Standard de Liège and there he lived another hell: “They lied and caused me problems”. Last season he tried to find his way in the Dutch Heerenven but the premature completion of the Eredivisie cut short his season. Back to Italy Milan have terminated their contract without playing a minute in Serie A. Now it is his turn to return to the starting square and find a new stop for his nomadic career. A team to show their football and save their career. And who knows whether to return to the Croatian national team.