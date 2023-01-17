“Dino is a very dear friend of mine and a person with whom I have shared many joys. But there is no evidence of a relationship between the use of certain substances and the appearance of malignant formations, they are conjectures. I can understand that one may have some fears. But if there is no foundation to the hypotheses, they are not nice things to say”. Thus the former player Alberto Di Chiara, one of the protagonists of Parma in the 90s victorious in Italy and in Europe, comments on the statements of former teammate Dino Baggio regarding Vialli’s death. “Gianluca’s is a disappearance that has aroused sadness. I think that no one has made any connections, then everyone makes reflections according to his nature”, explains Di Chiara.

The reaction of another ex-mate of Baggio at Parma, Alessandro Melli, was different: “Dino said those things to me too after Vialli passed away, if he said it he must have seen it with his own eyes. I know him , if he says one thing he certainly says something of which he is certain. It could be. What was my reaction? I said to him `I hope that if what you say is true, you were perspicacious and intelligent not to use it´ And he certainly didn’t do it. Dino raised a fuss. We need to go back to what we took, investigate a bit about the substances taken in those periods”.