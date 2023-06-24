The route of the race has been announced, which will start on Friday 30 from Tuscany with an individual time trial of 4 km. Conclusion in Sardinia on 9 July after crossing five regions: 930 kilometres

The 34th women’s Giro d’Italia will cover 930 kilometres, which will start on Friday 30 June from Chianciano Terme, in Tuscany, and will end on Sunday 9 July in Olbia, in Sardinia: a total of 930 kilometres. It’s not a very tough track, but for this very reason it is even more open to different scenarios and to a final victory that is uncertain right up to the last minute. Five regions will be crossed. In 2022 success for the Dutch Annemiek Van Vleuten on Marta Cavalli and on the Spanish Mavi Garcia. Among the most awaited at the start are Elisa Longo Borghini, Marta Cavalli, Elisa Realini and Silvia Persico.

PATH It starts on Friday 30 June with an individual time trial of 4.4 km in Chianciano Terme which will award the first pink jersey. The caravan will remain in the province of Florence for the first stage in line for attackers. Emilia-Romagna will host the third and fourth stages: Modena for the sprinters, Borgo Val di Taro for the climbers. We then move on to Piedmont with two rather busy stages, while Liguria will host the last stage before the rest day and the transfer to Sardinia. On the island, the two stages conclude with the grand finale in Olbia, where the queen of the greatest Italian stage race will be crowned.

First stage, 30 June: Chianciano Terme- Chianciano Terme (Florence), individual time trial of 4.4 km, totally flat.

Second stage, July 1st: Bagno a Ripoli (Florence)-Marradi (Florence), 102.1 km, with the Colla pass

Fourth stage, 3 July: Fidenza (Parma) – Borgo Val di Taro (Parma), 134.1 km. The longest stage presents the climbs of Bardi, Passo Montevacà and Strela in the finale, the latter 14 km from the finish

Fifth stage, July 4th: Salassa (Turin)-Ceres (Turin), 103.3 km, final uphill with three gpm including the Passo del Lupo, which with its 1407 m is also the Coppi peak of this edition. The last climb is 10 km from the finish

Sixth stage, 5 July: Canelli (Asti)-Canelli (Asti), 104.4km, first real uphill finish. After an initial flat part, you start to climb after 60 km towards the 3rd category Gpm of Castino, then the Calosso climb and finally the finish line of the day is placed right on top of Canelli

Seventh stage, July 6: Albenga (Savona)-Alassio (Savona), 109.1 km, with the ascents of Passo del Ginestro, the Vineyard, Garlenda and the uphill finish in Alassio.

FRIDAY 7 JULY: DAY OF REST AND TRANSFER TO SARDINIA

Eighth stage, July 8: Nuoro (Sassari) – Sassari, 125.7 km. Arrival slightly uphill, suitable for fast passers

Ninth stage, July 9: Sassari-Olbia, 126.8 km, with two Gpm but it’s for sprinters.

