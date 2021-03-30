Ringing the bell in Gallur. There are 200 meters to go to cross the finish line and the victory eludes Beatriz Morillo, who has been rowing fourteen laps at 3:49 a kilometer, when she runs out of change to respond to the attack of the winner and also of the second. Bea suffers in the last strides, but the bronze finally hangs. A third place in 3,000m in the Madrid Master Championship It seems small in the showcases of this veteran athlete, who became a 10,000m university national champion and has broken two Guinness records of 10km and a half marathon running with her children’s stroller. «However, it is my most special medal, and that does not even put the year. Even if it is, I will write it with a permanent one: 18 days after finishing chemotherapy ».

“Today (on Monday 29) I have gone to get my first tattoo, this one that marks you a few dots to place you in the radiotherapy machine”, he jokes to break the ice, radiating a positivism that is being key in his fight against cancer, in which she has never felt alone: ​​«My mother, who is my heroine and my role model, my children, my husband, my trainers Javi and Aitor, my physio, my friends … Even people who don’t know you show you sweetie”.

This long-distance run began with a mammogram on August 10, 2020, but Bea has been waiting her whole life for it. “My mother had cancer 27 years ago and I have had ultrasounds since I was 18. This was only the second mammogram,” he explains, and almost did not do it. «It was my turn in April, but with the covid they canceled it, and Thank God that on the beach the light bulb went on for me to make an appointment and not leave it for 2021».

From then on, everything went quickly. «The oncologist saw some microcalcifications on Monday and on Friday she was already doing other tests. Then you had to biopsy ”, he says, and then go through the operating room, which in principle was the end point of his illness. «They operated on me on October 8, but when they opened it turned out that it had spread to the lymph nodes, so they had to give me chemotherapy“, Add.

Five types of mother



At the time of diagnosis Bea he was afraid “especially for the dwarves, who are very small (Valeria is six and Gabriel is four) ». And if she is doing well, her children would not be less: «Since I am very ‘clown’ with hair in the end they take it as a game. Valeria says she has five types of mother: the bald one, the one with the hat, the one with the bangs, the one with the short wig and the one with the long wig. I am leaving with her ».

Beatriz Morillo, with her coach Javier Ramírez de Arellano. / Beatriz Morillo

In these six months, Bea has undergone twelve cycles of two different types of chemo, one less strong, of eight sessions, and the other more aggressive, of four, one every 21 days. And without stopping training. “Athletics is my lifestyle”exclaims the 38-year-old from Madrid. «Two days after leaving the hospital I sent a photo to my friend Nacho. ‘Doing squats with the black pudding bucket,’ he said. I was making them with the blood bags from the drain! A little for not losing muscle tone. After a fortnight I was already up on the exercise bike and a month later I started jogging ».

Therapeutic sport



During chemotherapy, “in which she was sometimes destroyed”, sport was also a recommendation from her oncologist. “He told me that exercise was going to be very good for me, not to stop running. Nor is it a fatigue that you have to be sleeping or sitting continuously, once you are active the lethargy is removed and then you feel better “, admits Bea, who complements athletics with functional training:” It is very important to maintain muscle mass, I besides that I am so thin, because if you have a low mass, you are at greater risk of being hospitalized during chemo and the effects are more serious».

Between one type of chemotherapy and the other, Bea was able to take “a 42-minute walk” at the San Silvestre Vallecana. Nothing compared to his return to the indoor track. «At first I did not believe it, I was very excited to get back at the start. The last lap was already a bit difficult for me, but I really enjoyed the whole race. I was very comfortable and when I crossed the finish line I felt a satisfaction », he admits.

Starting next week You have fifteen radiation therapy sessions and then you will have to take a medication for five years. He calculates that at the end of November he will go through the operating room again to have the expanders replaced by the definitive prostheses. “If they let me continue training and I can hold out a little bit, my idea is to run the Spanish Cross Country Club Championship with my colleagues from the AD Sprint on November 21 and have surgery later,” confesses Bea. «Then I will have to spend three months without impact, so running is not going to be viable, but I already tell you that I will get on the bike. Life is a gift and you have to enjoy it to the fullest, although I’m not going to die of cancer.