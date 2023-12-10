Artificial Intelligence is preparing to overwhelm and overturn our lives. There are at least two lines of thought: one is mainly linked to business, which has already involved several billion dollars and which involves companies which, thanks to digital, have become holding companies with enormous turnover. The other is an apparently more freak world, made up of companies, governments and start-ups that dream of an open, open source Artificial Intelligence at the service of humanity, we read in the Sole 24Ore.

In 2015, when Elon Musk and Sam Altman decided to found OpenAI, the idea was that of a non-profit company that studied Artificial Intelligence. Today OpenAI, the company that produces the famous ChatGPT, is a mini-colossus valued at around 100 billion dollars. It is not yet listed on the stock exchange, but its initial non-profit nature has vanished with billion-dollar collections. Only Microsoft, which holds 49% of OpenAI but also its highly followed CEO Sam Altman, financed the former start-up with around 14 billion dollars. Today, OpenAI is the most prominent company in the world of generative AI. And it’s a bit of an isolated case, because the Big Tech giants are competing for leadership.

Google, after launching the Bard chatbot at the beginning of 2023, has finally presented Gemini, placing an important mortgage on the generative AI sector. Gemini, released just three days ago, is probably the most advanced system ever produced. Amazon, however, only recently joined the race. During the latest AWS event, the eCommerce giant launched Q, a chatbot dedicated to companies that use its cloud.

The moves of Microsoft (with OpenAI), Google and Amazon, although they may seem similar, are actually aimed at different businesses and sectors. And they are aimed at safeguarding certain leaderships. There is an AI dedicated to search, which is what Google and Microsoft work on. While Amazon’s (Q) move is aimed more at businesses. It is clear that for Amazon, AI will also be a factor in logistics: between warehouse optimization, robotics and data flow. And this is where the Chinese Alibaba and JD compete.

The path chosen by Meta, which has decided to focus on open source Artificial Intelligence, is almost more of a start-up path. He did this first by making his LLaMA 2 model available to developers all over the world, and then by establishing an alliance (the AI ​​Alliance) with IBM and 50 other players for non-profit and open Artificial Intelligence.