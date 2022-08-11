The turning point was 1993. Before, to see a Serie A fan you had to go to the stadium. From that year Telepiù entered into an agreement with the Lega Calcio to broadcast a match on TV every day, generally the Sunday evening postponement. Since then there has been no turning back and gradually all football ended up on TV, for a fee. The difference is that today there are many broadcasters and they share the rights of football

#championships #cups #football #cheer #comfortably #sofa #navigate #subscription #jungle #tips #choosing #platforms #fees