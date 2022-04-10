In the 90s, someone said about him that he was even stronger than his cousin Totò, then, hell: the story of Maurizio Schillaci

From the stars, to the stables. That of Maurizio Schillaci it really is the perfect example to represent the proverb. From the standing ovation at the Olympic stadium, to sleeping on the street, with only the faithful dog at his side. The moving and angry story of the former football player, now homeless.

When he was just a child, the future seemed to be absolutely rosy and profitable for Maurizio Schillaci, Totò’s cousinthe striker of the Italian national team during the 1990 Italian world championships.

He had made his debut at the youth academy of his Palermo when he was only 17 and thanks to his talent he had also managed to make a career. After a heavy experience at Rimini Calcio to want him strongly in the team, al Licatait had been strongly wanted nothing less than Zdenek Zeman.

With the Czechoslovakian coach on the bench, Maurizio had played 66 appearances between Serie C2 and Serie C1, also scoring 22 goals. Performances that had captured the attention of Lazio, a team with which Schillaci himself finally crowned his dream of playing in A league.

Just where and when her stellar career was supposed to begin, though, hers began descent to hell.

The sad story of Maurizio Schillaci

Accomplice some physical problems, Maurizio’s climb to success has come to a halt and, indeed, his descent into total failure has begun. But the fault, as he himself explains to The Corriere della Serait was not entirely his.

The social doctors have ruined me. According to them I was an imaginary patient, a Sicilian without character. This, after so many years, still does not go down well with me. They said I didn’t want to play, the reality is that I had the scaphoid of my right foot injured and in necrosis. For a year I kept saying I was sick, but nobody believed me. In the end, to finally get a stratigraphy done, I had to wait for my next transfer to Messina, in Serie B.

After finishing his career, in 1993 in Licata, Maurizio’s life is gone getting worse.

As long as you play everyone loves you, but when you stop you find yourself alone. It is emptiness.

Maurizio has lost contact with everyone, including the two daughters and the famous cousin Totò. The pain and loneliness also led him to take dark roads and to live on the streetalone with his dog Jhonny.

Today Maurizio has 60 years. He no longer lives in his panda and a friend gave him a small apartment for rent. However, he doesn’t work. Because as he says: “I only played football. Who would ever hire me?“.

Of the soccer he doesn’t want to know anymore: