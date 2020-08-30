On August 29, that is, the entire day of India celebrates National Sports Day. Let us tell you that on this day it is the birthday of Major Dhyanchand, famous player of Indian hockey team. In the last several years, many sports-based films were made in Bollywood, which were liked by the fans. So let’s talk about those films in this special offer today.

‘Chak De India’ – One of the best films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career, ‘Chad De India’ was released in the year 2007. The film was based on the game of hockey which was directed by Shimit Amin.

‘Mary Kom’ – Priyanka Chopra’s film released in 2014, was very much liked by the fans. The film is based on the life of Indian woman boxer Mary Kom, which was directed by Omung Kumar.



‘Gold’ – This film of Akshay Kumar, which came in the year 2018, is also based on the hockey team. Apart from Akshay, actors like Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh played the lead roles in this film. The director of this film is Reema Kagti.

‘Dangal’ – Amir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra’s brilliant film ‘Dangal’ was one of the biggest films released in 2016. The film is based on the life of Geeta and Babita Phogat, India’s first freestyle wrestler.



‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ – Farhan Akhtar lured a lot of praise by playing the role of Milka Singh in this film. Released in the year 2013, the film was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, which is a biopic of India’s runner Milkha Singh.