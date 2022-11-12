ReconstructionSupermarket company Jumbo rolls from one crisis to another; blundered with a World Cup commercial and the arrest of CEO Frits van Eerd as low points. What is going wrong with the Brabant supermarket group that Albert Heijn is so eager to rival? This newspaper spoke to several people involved. They give an insight into a company that went off the rails and ended up in the gravel box.
Jurriaan Nolles
