From Castilla la Nueva to Castilla-La Mancha: A change of name that marked the story

Castilla-La Mancha Not only is it an autonomous community, but also a reflection of the historical and cultural complexity of interior Spain.

Its territorial denomination and delimitation have been a reason for debate for centuries, and its current configuration is the result of a process that began with the Disappearance of Castilla la Nueva and the creation of a new regional map.

He term “La Mancha” It has uncertain roots, although the most accepted theory links it with Arabic Al-Manshawhat does it mean “Dry land”, In clear reference to the arid landscapes that predominate in the area.

It is a region of diffuse limits that covers part of Toledo, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Albacetebut what does not include the entire communitysince provinces like Guadalajara have their own differentiated identity.

Throughout history, lA Mancha has been more Literary concept and cultural that a clearly delimited political entity. The great work of Cervanteswith his famous Quijote facing the wind mills, he contributed to forge his identity in the collective imaginary.

However, it was not until Autonomous Organization of Spain in 1982When this name was officially attached to Castilla on the political map.

The end of Castilla la Nueva and the creation of Castilla-La Mancha

Before the arrival of the regional state, the current Castilla-La Mancha was part of Castilla la Nuevawhich also included Madrid. However, with the territorial restructuring of the Transitionthis old region disappeared.

Madrid became an independent autonomous community due to its economic and political weight, while the remaining provinces (Toledo, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Guadalajara) joined together Albacetewhich until then had belonged to Murcia.

This integration He was not exempt from controversy. While Ciudad Real or Toledo fit into the Manchega identity, in other areas, such as Guadalajara, the connection was much more dim.

However, the objective was to balance autonomies and prevent Castile will be divided into units too large or decompensated in relation to other communities.

The only regional name with script

A detail that distinguishes Castilla-La Mancha from other communities is its use of script In the name. Unlike Castilla y Leónwhere a copulative conjunction (“y”) is used to unite two historical territories, in Castilla-La Mancha This symbol was chosen To emphasize the integration of two different realities: Castellana and La Manchega.

This little linguistic nuance reflects the intention of providing the community with A cohesive identityalthough in practice the stain It does not cover the entire region.

Guadalajara, for example, identifies more with the Castilian plateau than with the Manchega plain, which continues to generate differences within the community.

A change that defined the map of Spain

The birth of Castilla-La Mancha supposed a before and after in the territorial structure of the country. Although the stain as a region has existed for centuries, it was the regional reorganization that made it an essential part of the region’s name.

Despite the differences within the community, the script in its denomination symbolizes the union of two historical identities that have learned to live under the same administration.

A fusion that, although the result of politics, continues to awaken debates about the limits and the real meaning of Be Manchego In the 21st century.