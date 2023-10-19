From cybersecurity to cryptocurrencies. From financial inclusion to artificial intelligence tools in the financial environment. The sixth edition of No Money Forum: the end of cash, organized by EL PAÍS in alliance with BBVA and Mercado Pago, addressed the present and future challenges of digital and cash transactions in the country. During the day, a group of experts, businessmen and analysts spoke about areas of opportunity in a country where 85% of transactions of less than 500 pesos are still carried out in cash.

In the first panel Cybersecurity in the economic field: Threat or certainty?, the Cybersecurity manager at IBM in Latin America, Juan Carlos Zevallos, emphasized that hackers are now valuing having user information more than just numbers. of credit cards, because with this information from the end user they can plot attacks in the medium and long term. “There are already many cybersecurity tools, the problem is the lack of integration. The second thing is that ecosystems are generated and the third point is artificial intelligence to reduce time and automate tasks,” he declared. The experts agreed on the growing interest in Mexico to protect its finances, however, they also warned that the language barrier, due to which most of the topics are in English, has prevented closing the knowledge gap to better protect itself against potential cyber risks.

The high interest in security has risen since the emergence of cryptocurrencies as an alternative not only for investing, but also for integrating it into everyday buying and selling transactions. On the analysis table: Cryptocurrencies: Are they the end of cash? Their use and regulation, the specialists addressed the penetration of digital media in Mexico – the country is the third country in the adoption of cryptocurrencies, below Brazil and Argentina -, the regulatory challenges and the horizon of virtual transactions. Alejandro Mandujano, head of the Mexico and Latin America Chapter of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA), suggested that beyond putting locks on cryptocurrencies, standards must be set that both traditional banking and new digital players meet.

General view of the auditorium of the BBVA Tower, during one of the presentations of the ‘No Money Forum’. Gladys Serrano

In Mexico, a country where just over 32 million people are in informal labor conditions, which represents 55% of the workforce, another challenge is access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses. Lisset May Cervantes, sales director of Kueski Pay, commented that the reality in Mexico is that many people cannot access credit. Juan José Galnares, president of the Clip mobile transaction system, commented that there is great potential in this market due to the high penetration of smartphones and the use of electronic media among the Mexican population. “A lot of capital and many companies pushing you to have a card in your hand. We also have a large Afore system, payrolls are no longer effective, what is needed is that there are incentives for the user to demand everything digitally, eventually it will happen, you will not be able to stop it,” he concluded.

Towards the end of the forum, in the panel on informality and cash management, Carlos Serrano, Chief Economist of BBVA México, explained that informality and low banking use are closely related phenomena in an environment where more than 60% of companies are informal. Valeria Moy, general director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco), warned that in Mexico formality needs to be made easier and cheaper. “You can reduce the use of cash beyond formality or informality, precisely at the moment when you begin to capture those sources of cash, despite being informal, they are not going to enter through business credit or a business loan. Digitalization is the way to start going cashless,” she said.

What’s coming in the future? Irina Valassi, vice president of the Customer Solutions Center at Mastercard Mexico, has some clear points. From her trench, in a couple of years payment through biometric technology will be enhanced. However, there is still a long way to go. Pedro Rivas, general director of Mercado Pago in Mexico, acknowledged that compared to other Latin American countries, there is still an important roots in cash compared to other forms of payment. “Financial products already exist, there is already a way to consume them, but a lot of work needs to be done on the message, on expanding why it is convenient to use these financial products compared to cash,” he concluded.

