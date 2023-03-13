From the Genoese caruggi to the lights of Los Angeles, from the parish pitch to the Pauley Pavilion packed with over 13,000 fans, from the Trofeo delle Regioni, which in any case baptized practically all the Azzurri of the latest generations, to March Madness, the most eagerly awaited and crazier than American basketball. This is, in a nutshell, the synopsis of the journey of Abramo Canka, born in 2002, who on Friday the 17th (no superstition) will bring a little tricolor to the NCAA draw, when his Bruins take the field against UNC Asheville, in the first round of the knockout tournament which traditionally closes the collegiate season.