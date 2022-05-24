When they look back, João Almeida is there. All time. In any case. Invariably. If the three strongest climbers of this Giro – in order of classification: Richard Carapaz, Jay Hindley, Mikel Landa – think they can escort the Portuguese to Verona, they risk not winning the Giro d’Italia. In the stage of the Mortirolo they join forces – those alliances that arise on the spot, dictated by necessity – thinking of detaching it. For a moment he seems to give up, but it’s just his usual tactic: in jargon it’s called making the elastic.