Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This afternoon a young man was shot when he was allegedly at the intersection of Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez avenue and Imala highway in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

After requesting support through the emergency numbers, his own father helped him in his white car on the way to a private clinic to receive medical attention.

So far the severity of the injuries has not been confirmed. The facts were sent at 7:45 p.m. to the Red Cross base.

After the events, police elements implement an operation in the surrounding area where the attack occurred.

Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office have already been notified of the incident and are transferred to the hospital where they presumably take the injured person.

At the site where the attack occurred there are gravel and pieces of glass and it is presumed that the victim was attacked from car to car. It is mentioned that he was taken directly to the operating room and his state of health is considered serious.

The identity of the injured youth has not been released by authorities.

Elements of the State Preventive Police arrived as first responders to secure the place where the attack took place. A carambola was registered in the place due to the same despair of detonating a firearm.