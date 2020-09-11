The age and gender of the motive force, the variety of insured occasions, the place of registration of the automotive, in addition to the actual fact of felony prosecution and the presence of actual property insurance coverage at the moment are taken under consideration when calculating the value of OSAGO underneath the brand new guidelines … Representatives of the biggest firms advised Izvestia about this. On the finish of August, amendments got here into pressure, designed to make the price of automotive insurance coverage extra individualized. Nevertheless, because of the giant variety of parameters utilized in calculating the coverage, its price turns into much less clear, legal professionals warned. … Particularly, even within the absence of accidents in the course of the 12 months, new insurance coverage could also be dearer, because the driver, for instance, didn’t insure his house.

In a muddy mirror

The modifications that got here into pressure on the finish of August give insurers the chance to independently decide a number of the parameters which might be utilized in calculating the price of OSAGO … Lots of them had been taken from the casco tariffication, stated Sergey Demidov, managing director for auto insurance coverage Renaissance Insurance coverage. These embody the make, mannequin, age and mileage of the automobile.

Additionally the gender and age of the shopper, the 12 months of subject of the motive force’s license are taken under consideration , stated the deputy basic director of RESO-Garantia Igor Ivanov. Moreover, the insurance coverage firm will take note of how usually the automotive wants repairs, what number of insured occasions have been recorded, the place the automobile is registered, how lengthy it has been in possession, is it secured by a financial institution he added.

Automotive civil automotive will rise in value for site visitors offenders and for drivers delivered to administrative and felony legal responsibility with deprivation of rights , stated Alexey Volodyaev, director of the evaluation and modeling division of Rosgosstrakh. In keeping with him, the corporate can also be now listening to the shopper’s story, since it’s statistically confirmed that individuals who insure summer time cottages or residences have higher management of themselves on the roads …

The formation of the price of obligatory motor third celebration legal responsibility insurance coverage for the shopper turns into utterly opaque, warned an impartial insurance coverage professional Mikhail Mikheev … Since automotive insurance coverage is a obligatory sort of insurance coverage and the corporate can not refuse it, it’s via individualization that the closing of the dangers of “scarcity” for emergency drivers might be achieved, he defined. Mikhail Mikheev added that, as a rule, males are charged the next value for insurance coverage, since in line with statistics, girls drive a automotive extra precisely.

Many of those components are already utilized in OSAGO, we simply have no idea about it, stated the coordinator of the Blue Buckets motion Pyotr Shkumatov. AND now we, so to talk, had been allowed to look “underneath the hood” and see what the calculations are manufactured from.

Assist “Izvestia” On August 24, amendments to the legislation on OSAGO on the individualization of insurance policies got here into pressure in Russia. Since September 5, the Financial institution of Russia has been instructing to develop the tariff hall. Now, for drivers of private automobiles, the bottom vary has elevated by 10% up and down – as much as 2,471-5,436 rubles.

The aim of those modifications is to cut back the value of the coverage for correct drivers and to make those that extra usually violate site visitors guidelines and get into accidents pay extra. Clients is not going to instantly discover them as previous coverage kinds might be in use till mid-2021 … In complete, when calculating the price of obligatory motor third celebration legal responsibility insurance coverage, about 15–20 parameters will now be concerned, insurers stated.

Non-linear method

The brand new tariff system is configured in such a manner {that a} shopper who usually will get into accidents will obtain a premium, and drivers with good statistics will obtain a lowered coverage price , stated Vitaly Knyaginichev, head of Ingosstrakh’s retail enterprise. For good clients, the low cost will regularly improve, and for unhealthy clients, the premium will improve considerably, he promised.

Nevertheless, these components might be used non-linearly, so it’s not possible to say that a few of them correspond to a sure weight and that it’s this issue that results in a rise or lower in the price of the coverage. , defined Denis Makarov, director of the Obligatory Insurance coverage Division at AlfaStrakhovanie. To evaluate the accident fee, it’s the set of parameters that issues , he harassed.

The paradox is that even when the motive force drove via the entire 12 months with out accidents and his bonus-malus coefficient (BMR) decreased, when the OSAGO is prolonged, the brand new coverage might turn into dearer than the earlier one. … Along with KBM, greater than 10 components are taken under consideration, and the territory and age coefficients might change, which may even result in a rise within the value of the coverage, famous Vitaly Knyaginichev.

This example is feasible if the motive force usually violates site visitors guidelines. , even when they don’t result in accidents on the street, stated the insurance coverage firm “Yugoria”. If a automotive fanatic has repeatedly been delivered to administrative accountability for driving on pink, rushing and driving into the oncoming lane, OSAGO will turn out to be dearer for him , confirmed within the insurance coverage platform Mafin.

Because the expertise of the primary stage of individualization of OSAGO charges reveals, insurance coverage firms are serious about good drivers and compete for such clients, the press service of the Central Financial institution famous. … When shopping for a coverage, automotive house owners can conduct their very own monitoring, evaluate the price of the coverage with completely different insurers and select essentially the most enticing provide at a value, the consultant of the regulator added.

On the similar time, the necessities for the standard and timing of repairs are equally stringent for all insurance coverage firms, in line with the Russian Union of Auto Insurers. Firms are obliged to make sure, in accordance with the necessities of the legislation on obligatory motor third celebration legal responsibility insurance coverage, that refurbishment is carried out, and it should adjust to a unified methodology, the PCA consultant emphasised.

The private expertise of the Izvestia correspondent confirmed that insurance coverage firms from the highest ten ask for OSAGO for a particular automotive from 8,200 to 12,200 rubles … On the similar time, there aren’t any reductions for such a product – they don’t seem to be supplied for in this sort of insurance coverage. The brand new coverage, bought after September 5, turned out to be barely dearer than final 12 months, though there have been no accidents, KBM turned decrease, and there have been lower than 5 fines over the previous 12 months.

For a similar request, insurance coverage firms can subject completely different costs in the course of the day – that is because of the precept of the scoring system and threat evaluation programs, Mikhail Mikheev defined. To know the precept of calculation, you have to know your indicators and threat ratios, he added.