Charlotte Norsworthy *

As the Biden administration turns to environmental concerns, one of its top priorities is how to better protect the world’s oceans. With more than 80% of the global fish population on the brink of collapse, some marine conservationists suggest that aquaculture could help counter the problem of overfishing.

Now that the new US administration has taken office and is trying to quickly reverse many of the political priorities of its predecessor, advocates of the marine environment are pending about what the official position on aquaculture will be. But the urge to expanding private fish farms is sparking heated debate and sparking calls from the US commercial fishing industry for more support, while drawing skepticism and criticism from many marine biologists and environmentalists.

In January an industry association of aquaculture and related industries roughly called “A Stronger America for Fish Feeding,” or SATS for Stronger America Through Seafood, sent President Joe Biden a letter. open in which I encouraged him to prioritize local fish production and seafood.

“As the country begins to rebuild from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing the United States’ seafood supply through aquaculture will have benevolent rippling effects,” the letter says. “Now, perhaps more than ever, we need both local, sustainable food and new job opportunities for all Americans. Aquaculture can meet both needs, while limiting the impact on our global environment.” But some marine biologists and food safety researchers argue that a growing reliance on aquaculture will have detrimental environmental impacts.

In a December letter, the international Friends of the Earth network, an alliance of 52 environmental organizations with international reach, urged Biden to replace an executive order issued by the Trump administration in May, it aimed to speed up the permitting process for offshore aquaculture and the creation of offshore fish farms in US waters. The letter warned of common shortcomings in aquaculture, such as the disruption of wild fish populations and vulnerable marine ecosystems, the spread of disease and parasites, and pollution through industrial wastewater.

“The aquaculture industry must undergo significant scrutiny,” the letter says. “The previous administration actively advocated for expanding that activity without first undertaking sound scientific investigation, without fully consulting the broad range of affected stakeholders, and lacking federal legislation that would allow for science-based regulation of such industry.” For various reasons aquaculture, the fastest growing sector of the food industry, is booming all over the world. Ecologists see seafood as an alternative dietary source of protein with a lower carbon footprint than meat. Trade economists point out that the United States imports far more seafood than it produces, creating a $ 16 billion trade deficit that could be alleviated by promoting national fish farming.

At first sight, aquaculture has some clear benefits. It eliminates the problem of accidental catches, due to which large quantities of fish and other unwanted marine creatures are caught, killed and returned to the sea during the commercial harvest of another species. In some parts of the world, such as Asia and India, fish farming is an important source of employment, especially for women, and depending on how it is carried out, it is a cheaper source of protein than traditional fishing. For companies interested in ensuring their supply chains are not affected by illegal fishing, environmental crime or forced labor, fish farms offer easier traceability.

But, far from being a panacea, aquaculture is deeply linked to slavery at sea and illegal fishing due to the industry’s dependence on fishmeal, which comes from ships more prone to such human rights and environmental abuses.

For starters, most fish and shellfish hatcheries take place in cages near the shore or in large ponds on land. When fish are confined close to shore in shallow ponds, the debris often sinks, suffocating plants and animals on the seafloor, while producing higher levels of nitrogen and phosphorus that lead to algal blooms, kill fish, and drive away thus to the tourists of the beaches.

One of the solutions to these environmental problems is to move the pools further from the coast. Some environmental groups support the idea of practice deep sea aquaculture because locating fish farms in the open sea has the advantage that currents are faster and evacuate waste better.

“The open oceans are a very remote area with the capacity to process wastes naturally in vast waters, far exceeding the potential of our freshwater systems to process agricultural excretion,” says Aaron McNevin, vice president of aquaculture for the Global Fund for Aquaculture. Nature, and adds that it is still necessary to intensively regulate these types of farms. Even so, these farms pose a threat to fish populations in the wild, either by the spread of diseases or by the escape of specimens that, having been bred to reach a higher level of growth, dominate the habitat of native fish.

However, the greatest difficulty to be solved by aquaculture is keeping farmed fish well fedwhether they are in pools on land or in pens near the coast or in the open sea. Nutrients make up about 70% of industry costs and, so far, the only source that has proven to be commercially viable is fishmeal.

In 2019, Ian Urbina, investigative journalist and director of the nonprofit news organization The Outlaw Ocean Project (roughly Outlaw Oceans Project), carried out extensive coverage in West Africa, where he spent a month at aboard various boats that patrolled waters near the Gambia to carry out a note on fishmeal. Urbina found that, like many of its West African neighbors, the small nation of The Gambia has embraced lucrative fishmeal production. But by indulging in this activity, the country is polluting its waters, decimating its fish populations and threatening the lives of its own inhabitants.

The fish used to produce fishmeal are often found at the lower end of the food chain and are therefore also often sources of food for carnivorous species such as salmon, dolphins, sharks and tuna, as well as for penguins. and other seabirds. Large-scale capture of these livelihoods threatens the entire food chain. Once caught, the fish are ground into fish meal, a protein-rich yellowish powder.

The popularity of fishmeal is largely due to the emergence, during the 1960s, of “concentrated animal feeding operations”, also known as CAFO for its acronym in English. At that time cattle ranchers realized that they could earn much more money getting their pigs, chickens, and diverse livestock to market more quickly by feeding them corn and keeping them in restricted areas rather than allowing them to graze or feed on pastures.

However, despite its profitability, the confinement of livestock and the like posed new problems. The animals fell ill more frequently, which forced the farmers to use antibiotics. Non-grazed diets were also found to be nutrient deficient, making fishmeal attractive as a protein supplement. Moving from wild-caught to farmed fish, the seafood industry now faces many of the same problems as the livestock industry. Diseases are common in aquaculture, as is the use of antibiotics, and sewage from fish farms is a severe contamination hazard.

Researchers from around the world have identified all kinds of possible alternative sourcess – human sewage, seaweed, cassava waste, soldier fly larvae, single-celled proteins produced by viruses and bacteria – but so far none are being produced on a sufficient and affordable scale.

When Urbina returned from his journalistic trip, he was asked to appear before the US Congress, where he gave first-hand testimony about the growing enthusiasm around aquaculture. He used the 5 minutes allotted to him to describe the diversity of crimes that occur on the high seassuch as slavery, stowaway murder, intentional dumping of harmful elements, arms trafficking and, of course, illegal fishing. He argued that the definition of illegal fishing should be broadened to include not only crimes against marine fauna but also against fishermen and emphasized that boats that rapidly predate the oceans are also the most likely to reduce their costs through working conditions. extremely precarious.

During the hearing, California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock stated that while the atrocities that take place on foreign fishing vessels can be dire, there is very little the US government can do about it. “The simple truth,” McClintock said, “is that we have no control over these sovereign countries.” What the United States could and should do immediately, he argued, is to double our national aquaculture industry. “The moment we can produce these products in captivity cheaper than we can capture them in the wild,” McClintock noted, “the sooner the scourge of unsustainable fishing will naturally disappear.” As a journalist in a highly politicized environment, Urbina said that his role was not to refute the legislator. He stated that he was not there to debate but to “give my testimony.” Still, he said, he hoped someone else in the audience would point out that far from being a cure for everything, aquaculture was, in fact, deeply linked to slavery at sea and illegal fishing due to the industry’s dependence on fishmeal, which comes from the same ships more prone to this type of human rights and environmental abuse. At the end of the hearing, no one mentioned the fishmeal problem.

* Member of The Outlaw Ocean Project

Translation: Román García Azcárate