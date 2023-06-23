He has been talked about for years, and he is only 21. Since 2018 he has been in the national team, then the Under 17, already after his first years at Genoa where, born in Segrate, he arrived after growing up between the Inter Academy and Alcione in the shadow of San Siro. In his career Nicolò Rovella played 24 minutes in official matches with the Juventus shirt and 173 against only in the last season, when he faced them three times. Yet, again on display today due to the possible involvement in the Milinkovic negotiation, the midfielder has already taken the first titles in the black and white orbit since his purchase from Genoa two and a half years ago. Starting with the quote.