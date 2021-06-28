Genoa – After the victory in extra time against Austria, the Italian national team led by Roberto Mancini is preparing for the quarter-finals against Belgium which will be played on Friday 2 July in Munich. The 2-1 against the Austrians gave continuity to record numbers, 31 games without defeat, and confirmed the good feelings on a team that remains among the favorites for the final victory. After the last hit mister Mancini has posted on Instagram a photo that portrays him celebrating in the middle of the Wembley field: “We wanted it, we won it and now let’s all hug together”.

A shot he collected tens of thousands of likes in a few hours and enthusiastic comments from the sacred monsters of world football. First of all Eric Cantona, French legend and former Manchester United and France striker. “Fully deserved, I love this team!” King Eric’s comment. Also among the admirers of the national team of Mancio Claudio Taffarel, former world champion with Brazil, but also former teammates like Juan Sebastian Veron who celebrated the Azzurri’s victory with a “Great coach, great team!”.

The celebrations for the passage of the round also concern a former blue world champion like Luca Toni, now Rai commentator of the European Championship: “You are fantastic!”, but also former Mancini players during his English experience at Manchester City. Micah Richards, former citizen defender and now TV commentator, commented “Great!” while among the extra football stars the comments of Gianluca Ginobile of Il Volo, Christian De Sica, Pio and Amedeo and the actor Marco Giallini.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS