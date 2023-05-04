He loves Venice and Canaletto’s views (paintings hanging in the rooms of Windsor Castle with which he lived since he was a child), he is a skilled painter (he paints above all bucolic landscapes in watercolour) and signs himself with the pseudonym of Arthur Carrick, ‘nom de plume’ stolen from one of his titles, but his real pride are the Highgrove estates in Gloucestershire, a farm producing exclusively organic products and that of Sandringham where black truffles are grown and over 3 thousand sheep are raised. The journalist and writer, historian of the Windsors, Enrica Roddolo leaves us in her latest book (‘Carlo III. The heart and the king’s duty’, Cairo publisher) an unpublished and ‘private’ portrait of the sovereign who will be crowned on 6 May in Westminster Abbey next to his consort Camilla.

Testimonies and exclusive interviews to redraw the destiny and the challenge of a sovereign “whose coronation – he writes – has been long awaited and prepared. A new Carolingian era? he wonders – At the moment King Charles is determined to mend internal relations of the family to fulfill Her Majesty’s last wish”. The author has met Charles III several times and remembers him with these words: “Elizabeth has always been cordial, a word for everyone, but with the clock always present. Carlo is more passionate, if a theme interests him he does not pay attention to the hands The new king loves talking to people, listening to stories, he has a human trait that he loves to free from protocol”.

A ‘green’ ruler was renamed Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor-Mountbatten. The crusade for the environment, for over 50 years, has always been his mission to fight, in unsuspecting times, the drift of climate change, always at the service of sustainability, even in fashion fields, he who is considered one of the most elegant men in the world. A king who loves art but hates the works of archistars – writes Enrica Roddolo again – A war that began in the 70s. He loves ancient villages and traditional architecture that do not disfigure the harmonious face of the city, the landscape, he railed against skyscrapers ‘without personality’.

Charles III has always known how to look beyond. Aware of the history of the United Kingdom, once one of the largest empires in the world, he has now inherited its momentum and strong multi-ethnic culture, life paths not always easy for some. For this reason he founded the ‘Prince’s sw Trust’ in 1976 which helps young people aged 11 to 30 with problems at school in the community, at work. In the last year, at least 46,000 young people have been supported and helped, even in a concrete way. Pay attention to your figure, he has always maintained perfect physical shape over the years. “Carlo III is a lover of the table – recalls Enrica Roddolo in her biography – at 74, however, he can wear the same uniforms as in his Navy days. Over the years he has managed to keep the scales at bay and use the same garments even after some time The opposite of fast fashion”.

And among the curiosities and secrets the unconditional love for olive oil, hams and culatello made in Italy, our wine, fish, with a predilection for turbot, accompanied by mushrooms and artichokes. And the pineapple. “A habit – writes the author – legacies of the glories of the Empire. It is never lacking on the king’s table”. Lovers of flowers refine the regal tables, often coming directly from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Spartan flavors for Charles III’s breakfast based on organic yoghurt and muesli (he often skips lunch), tea in the afternoon accompanied by a slice of fruit cake, shortbread or crumpet, typical tea time sweets. Then there is the passion, ostentatious, like all the British, for Sunday roast.

“It must first be cooked quickly and then over a low heat… and the secret is the potatoes to be browned in the cooking fat of the meat”, the king’s word in the biography of Enrica Roddolo. A man who always knew how to keep his promises. He said of Camilla that it was the only aspect of his life that was ‘non-negotiable’. On May 6, Camilla Shand, former Mrs Parker Bowles, will be crowned queen by the express wish of her Majesty Elizabeth II.