Sport is one of the activities that contributes the most to climate change, and also suffers from it. Aeronautics, those that are practiced essentially outdoors, mountain and climbing, winter or aquatic related to seas and oceans. In recent years we have seen how different weather phenomena have altered disciplines such as football, rugby, athletics, motor or cycling. Many have had to adapt to a new era but experts call for much more awareness on the part of elite athletes so that they help everyone to take it. “It is a sector that has taken a long time to react but has the advantage of the communication power of its great leaders so that its message reaches millions of people even though they are not using it correctly,” criticizes Pancho Campo, president of the Planet Future Foundation, and known for launching different business initiatives and forums on climate change together with former President and Vice President of the United States Barack Obama and Al Gore.

The anti-climate sport



Scientific reviews agree that holding large sporting events has a great environmental impact, whether it is in the construction of infrastructures, where cement is the protagonist because it is more polluting than oil, the displacement of thousands of spectators that subsequently translates in waste and subsequently the maintenance or abandonment of the manufactured facilities. «Most sports are based on world tours; In Formula One, for example, they say that they want to be sustainable with more than 20 races a year, when 99% of the carbon footprint impact is in transport from country to country, logistics, mechanics and all the people that move, it is not by the engine itself”, indicates Campo, who also warns about the visible impact of golf and the construction of courses in places where rain is not common. «It is all desalinated water in rich countries, when this is not the solution. The problem of desalination plants are not efficient enough and they have big ecological problems as they require a lot of energy”. Added to this problem in the sport of the green is the great problem of widespread and prolonged drought that a large part of the world is experiencing.

Soccer with less cold



The incidence of high temperatures will alter the calendars of the usual competitions, according to experts. “The main problem is that episodes of extreme and persistent heat are becoming more frequent,” says Meteored meteorologist and science communicator Jose Miguel Viñas, who presents one of the examples in soccer, where we see fewer and fewer frozen fields, and not only in Spain but also in countries where before it was impossible to play in some months of the year. «The image of frozen fields such as Zorrilla, Los Pajaritos or El Sadar will be less and less likely. In European countries where these episodes were common in winter, the leagues of those northern countries are no longer interrupted so frequently.

According to the annual report on the state of the climate in Europe (ESOTC), 2022 was the second warmest year ever recorded in the old continent, and in three of the four seasons of the year – winter, summer and autumn – temperatures were below above average.

shortage of snow



«If we think of long-term competitions such as the Tour de France or a Roland Garros, as the climate is evolving, it will be increasingly difficult for the initially planned plan to fit into these tournaments; it will be increasingly difficult for all days to develop normally, thinking about storms, for example, which we have already seen as particularly intense in recent years, the impact of which can leave damage and sequelae”, warns the author of the book ‘Our climate challenge’ (Ed. Alphabet).

Extreme heat is a growing problem and where in some sports it causes celebrations on indoor tracks, which with air conditioning, “generates greenhouse gases,” says Campo, who in turn criticizes greenwashing, pretending to be sustainable practices carried out by some organizations : «The objective of being neutral in emissions in 2030 is not believed by anyone, there are only good intentions».

Ski resorts in Europe this winter have had less snow than other years.



The expert, who travels the world looking for evidence of the impact of climate change and who exposes through conferences and documentaries to raise awareness about the future that awaits our planet, warns of the danger posed by winter sports. “Only one of the venues that have hosted the Winter Games (Sapporo) could repeat it in 2080,” says Campo, who recalls how several stations throughout the planet have converted their activity because the lack of snow made them unfeasible. “What we see now in ski resorts is that many have to resort to artificial canyons, but if this continues as forecast, below 2,300 meters in the winter season, we won’t even have the right temperature to make snow,” Viñas explains.

more turbulence



The examples are many because global warming not only plays football, tennis or golf, but also snowboarding or baseball. Last week, the American Meteorological Society published an investigation where it assured that the increase in temperatures due to climate change has triggered the number of ‘home runs’ in games. According to the laws of physics, warm air is less dense than cold air.

As the air gets hotter and the molecules move faster, the air expands, leaving more space between the molecules. Thus, the hit ball should be thrown further on a hot day than on a cooler one due to less air resistance. This can be translated in the same way in air sports such as skydiving: “it causes loss of air density and turbulence,” explains Campo.