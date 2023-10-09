The Tuscan jurist: “The power of the judge, “subject only to the law”, must be linked to the principle of responsibility”





The power of the judge“subject only to the law”, must be linked to principle of responsibility. A responsibility, which goes well beyond the criminal or disciplinary one, although important, because it pertains to themental habitus of those who are called upon to decide, who must be, and appear, a third party with respect to the parties, aware that their task of do justice. He already stated it Piero Calamandrei (1889-1956), Constituent Father, for whom “rare criminal corruption” or “political sympathies” did not constitute a danger at the time.

However, another danger was – and is – fatal, which does not come from outside and which, therefore, is even more subtle. It’s about “slow exhaustion of consciences, which makes them acquiescent and resigned: a crescent moral laziness, who increasingly prefers the accommodating solution to the right solution, because it does not disturb the quiet life and because intransigence costs too much effort. The worst misfortune that can happen to a magistrate – concluded Calamandrei – “is to fall ill with the terrible bureaucrats’ disease, that is called conformism. And the terror of one’s independence, a kind of obsession, which does not wait for external recommendations, but prevents them.” Nothing more true. It is a pity, however, that many magistrates, who in their professional lives have shown that they have not contracted the “bureaucrat disease”, were then, perhaps for this very reason, accused of “protagonism”.

