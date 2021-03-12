The Tourism Board of the City of Buenos Aires presented Pedaling BA, a new proposal to visit non-traditional neighborhoods by bicycle and with self-guide. It is planned to add ten circuits with 35 attractions each.

Through the page https://turismo.buenosaires.gob.ar/es you can see an online map and downloadable documents with the information of each site.

It includes green spaces, historical monuments, urban art and gastronomic recommendations, among others.

Circuit 1

The first tour is by Caballito, Villa Crespo and Colegiales. It has an extension of 8.5 kilometers, in which 35 tourist spots can be visited. You can enjoy the Rivadavia park with its monument to Simón Bolívar, as well as the cafes around it or the Nuestra Señora de Caacupé Parish, the Italian Club and the Centennial Park.

Rivadavia Park located in Caballito. Photo: City Press.

Then, the route continues through Villa Crespo where the monument to Osvaldo Pugliese or murals that can be seen on different walls stand out. The tour ends in Colegiales with Plaza Mafalda and Clemente among other recommendations.

Circuit 2

The second circuit has 21 attractions along 8.2 kilometers. It goes through the neighborhood of Saavedra, Villa Urquiza and Coghlan. It begins with the General Paz Park where there are different proposals to enjoy as a lagoon or museum. Then you can make a stop at Carlos Mugica Park or Sarmiento Park and visit the house that belonged to Luis Alberto Spinetta. The third block highlights murals such as that of mirrors or Polaco Goyeneche among others.

The General Paz Park is one of the attractions of these routes. Photo: City Press.

Pedaling BA joins the 10 circuits that the City proposes to do on foot. You can visit Belgrano, Colegiales, Villa Crespo, Chacarita, Barracas, Puerto Madero along with the Rodrigo Bueno neighborhood and the historic center with more than 385 outstanding attractions. The proposal is still under development and it is planned that circuits in other neighborhoods such as Belgrano and Nuñez, Boedo and Parque Patricios will be available soon.

Recently, three new routes ranging from 3 to 5 kilometers were added in the Historic Quarter to the “Tourism in Neighborhoods” program. A selection of 126 points was made -from gastronomy to architecture and monuments- highlighted in 3 itineraries through this area, which is the oldest and foundational area of ​​the city. The Paseo de la Historieta, Avenida 9 de Julio, the Mafalda Sculpture, the Casa Rosada and the Plaza de Mayo are the most valued attractions.

AME6444. BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 08/05/2020.- A person rides a bicycle this Wednesday through the Puerto Madero neighborhood, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). Air quality in the Argentine capital begins to be affected as a result of the fires in the islands of the Paraná river delta, which directly affect the provinces of Santa Fe and Entre Ríos. EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The initiatives come amid the efforts of the Buenos Aires government to reactivate tourism activity. This month the gradual return of associative and corporate meetings and face-to-face exhibitions is expected.

According to the annual ranking prepared by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the City is the best destination in America for meeting tourism, ranking 11th globally. In 2019, 127 congresses were held that brought 450,000 people to the capital for business purposes and left a total expenditure of 500 million dollars.