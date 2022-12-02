Japan’s winning goal was born in elementary school. Ao Tanaka and Mitoma Kaoru went to the same school and attended the same camp. The first is 24 years old and plays in the middle for Fortuna Düsseldorf, the second is 25 and makes De Zerbi’s Brighton happy in the trocar. About twenty years ago they were the starlets of the Siguma School in Kawasaki, one of the urban centers with millions of inhabitants that form the great Tokyo Arena.