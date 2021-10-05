In the last administrative offices few votes for the cycling and basketball champions in Milan and Caserta. Not even Milly Moratti, Righetti, Gregucci and Di Carlo pass

Italy continues to exalt itself for the achievements of sportsmen, but when it comes to inserting one’s political preference in the ballot box, the charm of the champion seems to fade. In fact, the well-known faces of this last electoral round were different, but few (indeed very few) can celebrate.

Bugno flop in Milan – In Milan Gianni Bugno, one who for years made Italy on two wheels great, collected just 135 votes among the Reformists in the running for confirmed Mayor Sala. And in the Democratic Party, the 686 votes to be confirmed in the classroom were not enough for Milly Moratti, wife of the former Inter president Massimo. On the right also the leaders of the civic of Luca Bernardo Antonio Genovese, the only professional wheelchair football coach, remains without a seat.

The derby of the Capital – In the capital in the former field of Rome and Lazio. Ubaldo Righetti, champion of Italy with the Giallorossi of Liedholm, had run for the Pd in ​​support of Gualtieri: with 1970 sections scrutinized out of 2600 he had obtained 1,031 preferences. Not a few, but still insufficient to enter the council. It went worse for those who had chosen the center-right candidate. In the civic list for Michetti mayor there were in fact the former Biancoceleste defender Angelo Adamo Gregucci and the former Roma midfielder Antonio Di Carlo: they obtained 127 and 95 votes respectively (always in unfinished ballot). In this administrative round, even the former walker Giuliana Salce, a candidate with Forza Italia for Michetti, was not lucky: she had just 49 preferences. While the list of Sports for Rome that Virginia Raggi supported did not go beyond 0.8%.

Linton Johnson in Caserta – In Naples we could have witnessed the Maradona effect, given that the former prosecutor Catello Maresca in the race for the center-right would have had to present the brother of the Pibe de Oro Hugo. Application then withdrawn because the official recognition of Italian citizenship had not been notified in time. In Caserta, the former NBA winger Linton Johnson, American but with Italian citizenship, attempted a risky basket: the league leaders – Salvini Premier got just 24 votes.

Tamberi’s mother – Gimbo Tamberi’s mother celebrates (again): Sabrina piastrellini was in fact elected municipal councilor in Camerano (Ancona) with a center-right civic list: physical education teacher, now she will sit on the opposition benches.

