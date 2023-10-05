Giorgio Fouarge, a twenty-four year old Italian-Belgian, wakes up in the middle of the Andes, in Peru, at 4900 meters above sea level. He leaves the tent and has nothing around him but mountains and silence, with only his bike and an immense sense of gratitude keeping him company. He is still a long way from finishing his journey: about eight months earlier, in August 2022, he left his job in consultancy and set off from Brussels by bike, with the aim of completing the world tour. His dream is to become the first man to do it on a wooden bike, with the aim of raising funds for Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque, an NGO that helps children with heart disease. One year, 31 countries and 33,127km later, Giorgio has succeeded in his aim and has finally returned home, ready to tell his adventure.