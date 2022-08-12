

Rianne Meijer (29), one of the largest influencers in the Netherlands with 1.5 million Instagram followers, is celebrating a special milestone this week. Nine years ago she moved to Amsterdam with her good friend Jessie Jazz Vuijk, with a head full of dreams but an empty bank account. They now earn a lot of money with a profession that did not even exist at the time.

