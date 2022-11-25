It is one of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway and the first to surpass its thousand performances. The tremendous comedy ‘La cage de las locas’ disembarks this weekend at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia to show off its feathers and glamour. The Nostromo Live production is directed by Àngel Llàcer and Manu Guix, with choreography by Miryam Benedited, in a show that can be defined in one word: party. Llàcer himself and Ivan Labanda star in and lead a cast of 24 live artists and musicians who offer two and a half hours of fun and great decorations on stage.

‘The cage of the crazy’ When

Friday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Where

Victor Villegas Auditorium, Murcia.

How many

30, 40, 50, 55 and 59 euros.

No less than 140 costume changes make up a ‘show’ that sings up to thirteen songs that have marked the history of the genre, such as ‘I am what I am’ and ‘The best of times’. They are themes that stage what the work wants to convey. “La Jaula aims to share this joy of living that we often lack,” says Llàcer, because it is a party, a celebration that knows how it begins, but never how it ends. All this happens as a great optimistic hymn to individual and collective freedom.

“His message is powerful and necessary in these times when all kinds of social freedoms that until very recently were given for consolidation are being questioned again,” they argue from the production. To achieve this, it is based on a universal theme: the courage to swim against the current in a world that imposes standard guidelines for everyone. It is the story of Albin and Georges, the owners of the nightclub ‘La Cage aux Folles’, whose life is turned upside down when the latter’s son announces his intention to marry the daughter of an ultra-conservative MP and defender of traditional values. An explosive meeting will arise between the families that will be the trigger for a fun love comedy and delirious situations.

Llàcer and Guix have more than 300,000 viewers in their ‘cage’, created as an adaptation of the version that Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein premiered on Broadway in 1983 and winner of six Tony Awards. But both are based on a theatrical original by the French playwright Jean Poiret, which he staged in Paris in 1973. The work exceeded 15 consecutive years on the bill, becoming a history of the genre and influencing the way in which sensitive themes of open way.