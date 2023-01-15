The statement said that London “will work to train Ukrainian forces to use tanks and artillery in the coming days.”

“The prime minister believes that a long and intractable war will only serve Russia’s goals,” the statement, which was posted on the government’s website, continued.

“That is why he and the ministers will be speaking to our allies around the world in the coming days and weeks, to ramp up the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and to secure a better future for Ukraine,” he added.